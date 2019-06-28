Fans line up all night for Drake's OVO Raptors Championship merch

Kawhi Leonard rocking the OVO Raptors Championship hat during the title parade in Toronto. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

And you thought the lines to get into Jurassic Park during the NBA Finals were long.

With the city of Toronto still buzzing from the Raptors’ first NBA title in franchise history, fans have the opportunity on Friday to purchase Drake's OVO Raptors Championship merch, which the team was wearing during the victory parade.

Eager fans who are hoping to get their hands on the championship gear began lining up as early as Thursday evening, with the line stretching for several blocks by Friday morning.

Videos and photos showing hundreds of fans lining up outside of Real Sports apparel at Scotiabank Arena are making the rounds online this morning. The line stretches far around the venue and down surrounding streets, with fans claiming their spot as far as Union Station’s front doors.

This is no where near the start of the line for Drake’s OVO Raptors championship hat and t-shirt that went on sale today. The line snakes up York street all the way to Union. #torontoisabasketballcity pic.twitter.com/5PuadzW3Il — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) June 28, 2019

The lineup for Raptors limited edition OVO playoff merchandise is lined up around the corner of York street... incredible pic.twitter.com/1fIGxCcR8G — Keifer Bell (@KeiferBell) June 28, 2019

This is just another example of Raptors fans turning up for their team, but things got a little dangerous early Friday morning when a crowd of 500+ people began to rush the front of the line.

@RealSports currently has a mob of like 500+ people at the doors to enter the building! Piss poor planning and really dangerous not worth the ovo×Raptors merch! It went from a nice orderly line to this! 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GNKvuPtPPk — Chelsea (@Ilovecanada) June 28, 2019

When you see fans lining up all night just to get their hands on a championship hat, Masai Ujiri’s proclamation that basketball could be bigger than hockey in Toronto really starts to make sense.

