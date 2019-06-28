Fans line up all night for Drake's OVO Raptors Championship merch

Chase Kell
Yahoo Canada Sports
Kawhi Leonard rocking the OVO Raptors Championship hat during the title parade in Toronto. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
And you thought the lines to get into Jurassic Park during the NBA Finals were long.

With the city of Toronto still buzzing from the Raptors’ first NBA title in franchise history, fans have the opportunity on Friday to purchase Drake's OVO Raptors Championship merch, which the team was wearing during the victory parade.

Eager fans who are hoping to get their hands on the championship gear began lining up as early as Thursday evening, with the line stretching for several blocks by Friday morning.

Videos and photos showing hundreds of fans lining up outside of Real Sports apparel at Scotiabank Arena are making the rounds online this morning. The line stretches far around the venue and down surrounding streets, with fans claiming their spot as far as Union Station’s front doors.

This is just another example of Raptors fans turning up for their team, but things got a little dangerous early Friday morning when a crowd of 500+ people began to rush the front of the line.

When you see fans lining up all night just to get their hands on a championship hat, Masai Ujiri’s proclamation that basketball could be bigger than hockey in Toronto really starts to make sense.

