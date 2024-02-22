Fan's voice banner

For the first time since before the Glazers’ takeover in 2005, a major shareholder at Manchester United is willing to meet media and fans face-to-face.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced the completion of his £1.25bn deal to become co-owner of Manchester United, and he wasted no time by meeting with selected journalists on Wednesday in London.

The deal itself isn’t perfect, though I am happy that the Manchester-born billionaire has a stake in the club because fans have plenty of reason to believe this is a foot in the door that may eventually lead to the end of the Glazers.

Ratcliffe said he wants to focus on football and expressed his views on the club being a community asset. This has gone amiss over the past 18 years, so hearing it come from Ratcliffe’s mouth directly was music to the ears of match-going fans.

Besides the vast amount of change, it is reassuring to have someone in charge of the club who talks and interacts with the media and fanbase. A man with the same values as us, the fans, and the same objectives for the club to make us world-class again on and off the pitch.

United fans want the best for our football club, and I believe that Ratcliffe feels the same - having a successful football team and England’s best stadium.

However, after 18 years of damage, the fans must be patient and allow time for Ineos to set up. Ratcliffe doesn’t sound trigger-happy and appears to realise that football doesn’t work like a light switch. Fans will be delighted if it only takes two or three seasons.

For now, Ratcliffe is saying the right things, but fans know proof is always in the pudding.

Dale O'Donnell can be found at Stretty News