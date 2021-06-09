Fans say Kim Kardashian looks the same in photos twenty years apart

Photo credit: Instagram/KKWBeauty

Kim Kardashian recreated a photo from 20 years ago to celebrate 'National Best Friend Day' (whatever that means), and fans can't believe how similar she looks.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture to her @KKWBeauty account, alongside friend Allison Slatter. The first photo sees Allison kissing Kim on the cheek, while the second slide reveals the pic they were recreating from the 2000s.

The caption reads, "GIVEAWAY* It's #NationalBestFriendDay and we want to give 5 of you and your besties the KKW X ALLISON Lip Crayons!"

In the comments, fans were sharing their favourite best friend stories in a bid to win the competition, while also remarking on how Kim has barely aged in the photos.



Kim and Allison went to school together and have known each other for life, often sharing throwbacks to their teenage years on Instagram. To celebrate Allison turning 40, Kim posted a series of snaps on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my bestie of 40 years @allisonstatter I don’t know what I would do in this world without you! You inspire me every single day! I love you soooo much!!!!"



The pair recently opened up about their friendship to Allure (via Mail), with Kim commenting, "I always remember Allison and I getting ready for prom" and Allison revealing, "I would use any and all of Kim's eye shadows. Kim used to match her makeup to whatever she was wearing."

