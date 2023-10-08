Fans help Tyreek Hill's mom secure ball from Dolphins receiver's touchdown

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill threw up a peace sign at two New York Giants defenders, and he was signaling to someone in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill scored a 69-yard touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the third quarter. Hill climbed into the stands and stood up on the railing as he was waiting give the football to someone.

It turned out to be Hill’s mother, who briefly argued with a fan for the football.

With help from a security guard and several fans around her in the stands, Hill's mom received the football from the fan who quickly relinquished it.

Despite the moment, Hill was hit with a penalty for taunting after scoring the touchdown. It’s unclear whether Hill was penalized for the peace sign, or jumping in the stands. Hill has been previously fined for peace sign instances in his past.

With the Chiefs in 2018, Hill scored a 73-yard touchdown in a 54-51 loss to the Rams when he flashed a peace sign. Hill was also fined more than $10,000 for a peace sign after a 64-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs during a wild-card playoff game in Jan. 2022.

