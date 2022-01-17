Fans all had the exact same question about Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard's house tour

Photo credit: Instagram

We all know that getting a peak inside a celebrity's house is essentially what the internet was made for. From Kim Kardashian's favourite candle to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's divisive luxury barn, we're always interested in getting an insight on what life in a mega-mansion is like. Recently, it's Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard's house tour that has got people talking, and they're all asking the exact same question about the Brooklyn home.

The couple, who have been married for 13 years, opened their doors to Architectural Digest back in 2019, however the brand has since reposted the tour on Instagram prompting a lot of interest from fans for one very specific reason.

The house, a luxurious brown-stone located in Brooklyn, NYC, features several fireplaces, a music room and magical garden. But, while lots of fans focussed on the beautiful interiors others have had one major question since the tour was reposted recently... Is Taylor Swift's scarf from 'All Too Well' in this house?!

In case you need a recap, scarf-gate comes from Taylor's new 10 minute version of 'All Too Well', thought to be about her brief three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2012. In one of the lyrics from the song a scarf is mentioned, "And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer even now."

So, obviously once AD reminded us all about Maggie Gyllenhaal's house tour, all fans really wanted to know is whether the scarf was in it or not.

"But does she have the red scarf????," one fan wrote, and another commented, "All that’s missing is Taylor’s scarf hanging off the staircase," and someone else said, "Is that damn red scarf still there? 😂 🧣."

Obviously, the scarf is not likely to have travelled with Maggie to every house she's lived in over the last decade, but we support the enthusiasm.





