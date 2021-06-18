Fans who had AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be allowed into Bruce Springsteen’s New York concerts

Bruce Springsteen (Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Anyone who has had the AstraZeneca vaccine will be barred from attending Bruce Springsteen’s comeback shows in New York next week.

The intimate five-night run at the St James theatre will be the first Broadway show to reopen since last March and will require attendees to show proof of vaccination, reports The Telegraph.

However, the list will be limited only to jabs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration - Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

Any potential concert-goers who received their Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine overseas will be left with the prospect of being turned away at the door should they book tickets.

“At the direction of New York State, Springsteen on Broadway and the St James Theatre will only be accepting proof of FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines,” the official website says.

Canadian fans have expressed disappointment as the country is just hours across the border with 1.7 million people having already been given the Oxford-developed vaccine.

Gianna Valencia on wrote on Twitter: “No Springsteen on Broadway for me”.

The Toronto Star newspaper ran with the headline ‘Burn in the USA’, adding: “The show must go on. But if you got the AstraZeneca vaccine, you’re not invited.”

The jab, which has been rolled out across the UK came under scrutiny across the globe after a small number of people suffered extremely rare blood clots after receiving their dose.

The NHS says that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and tested and will protect you against serious illness from Covid-19”.

