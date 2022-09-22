Fans guide: How to watch Boise State’s football game against UTEP

Boise State goes for its third straight win when it plays at UTEP on Friday.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

The Broncos are unbeaten in six meetings with the Miners, including a 54-13 win at Albertsons Stadium last season.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on CBS Sports Network this week. That’s channel 139 on Sparklight, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

Boise State’s defense, dynamic past 2 weeks, among nation’s best in some key categories

‘He comes from nothing.’ Boise State defensive tackle survived hurricanes, homelessness

This defensive lineman came to U.S. chasing a dream. Now he’s committed to Boise State

BOISE STATE AT UTEP

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sun Bowl Stadium (45,971, FieldTurf), El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Sherree Burress)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-1, UTEP 1-3

Series: Boise State and UTEP have played six times since 2000, and the Broncos are 6-0 in the series. The Miners traveled to Albertsons Stadium last season and lost 54-13.

Vegas line: Boise State by 15

Weather: High of 92 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 6 mph winds