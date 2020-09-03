Fans Are Going Wild Over These Shirtless Photos of Anderson Cooper, Posted By Andy Cohen

From Woman's Day

Andy Cohen just blessed everyone's Instagram timelines with shirtless pictures of Anderson Cooper, and apparently, Anderson is not happy about it.

On Tuesday, Andy shared two throwback photos of Anderson while the two vacationed together in a tropical place. In the first picture, Anderson is posing in front of a lush greenery, while in the second, he's flexing his toned body on a boat.

Andy opened up in the caption about why he decided to share this kind of content: "If it were a normal year, I'd be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it's 2020 and I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox"

Fans went wild over the post, offering all kinds of questions and comments to Anderson about the pictures. "This is community service, we thank you for being a good friend and sharing this in our time of need. 🔥😙," one fan wrote, while another person commented, "Silver fox, indeed."

Andy offered an update about Anderson's reaction to the post in his Instagram Story. "Anderson is so pissed at me guys," Cohen said. "But listen, I'm just sitting here bored under a blanket. Ben is sleeping, and I'm bored. So what else am I supposed to do?"

"Maybe I'll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson!" he added. Is that a promise?!

Obviously, the post is all in good fun, and Anderson and Andy have a pretty close relationship. They actually met in the '90s when they were set up on a blind date...but the date never happened.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I'm not dating this guy,'" Anderson recalled on Watch What Happens Live in December 2016. "He broke my cardinal rule…he mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me."

Well, thankfully, the two remained good friends. They both welcomed their sons Benjamin and Wyatt within months of one another, and in an Instagram Story, Andy promised their sons would be best friends — just like their fathers.

On Watch What Happens Live, Ben and Wyatt met for the first time in June. "That's going to be your good buddy," Andy told Ben while showing him Wyatt. "And we're going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're going to be great friends."

Have you ever seen a better duo?! The answer is, definitely not. Here's to hoping for more shirtless pics of Anderson in the near future!

