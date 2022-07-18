Fans Are Getting Literal 'Chills' After Seeing This LeAnn Rimes Photo



The Grammy award-winning singer is gearing up to release her new album god's work this September, and she's been keeping busy with a cross-country tour leading up to the album release.

A new era in LeAnn Rimes' career is upon us and it's looking like things are going to get wild!

The Grammy award-winning singer is gearing up to release her new album god's work this September, and she's been keeping busy with a cross-country tour leading up to the album release. The "Blue" singer had fans getting major chills after sharing a snippet of her new track called "the wild" on Instagram. She simply captioned it with, " 'the wild' ~ july 15."

The short snippet shows LeAnn dangling from a rusted clothesline pole in the desert while sporting a sheer gown with intricate beading. Now, this is something most people couldn't pull off, but somehow the 39-year-old makes it look as if it should be on the cover of a magazine.

Fans and fellow singers, including Natasha Bedingfield bombarded her comment section with excitement and sweet messages like:

"Le!!!!!!! Omg, chillllls! Into the wild with you beautiful soul. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼"

"ahhh been waiting for this one! it’s like we are getting little gifts leading up to the full package on september 16th🤍"

"Just got the chills 🙏🏽✨♥️"

Her new single, "the wild" features vocals from country artist Mickey Guyton and the world-renowned queen of percussion, Sheila E. "Im sorry - do I see the percussion queen, the glamorous life-living, Latina princess to our gone-too-soon PRINCE tagged here?!? WHAT??", one fan exclaimed in shock.

Along with a trio of powerful, groundbreaking women, "the wild" contains powerful lyrics that's commentary on women being able to voice their opinion freely. "The song is about the patriarchal world that has shaped us as a society, especially women… the silencing and fracturing of ourselves in order to fit into the pretty and polite societal box, throughout generations." explained LeAnn.

She continued by admitting, "It’s a battle cry to unite women to reclaim every part of our truest nature and no longer allow our wild, our ‘unholy’ to be ignored, shamed and rejected. It is full of rage… the kind of rage that calls us home".

Now that "the wild" has been released, you can bet we'll be belting it out loud on repeat!

