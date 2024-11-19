Fans gave Rafael Nadal a standing ovation at the Davis Cup after he lost his potential last match

MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 19: Rafael Nadal of Team Spain waves to the fans after loosing his singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp of Team Netherlands in the quarterfinal tie between Netherlands and Spain during the Davis Cup Finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 19, 2024 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images for ITF) ORG XMIT: 776233562 ORIG FILE ID: 2185611811

Rafael Nadal has had a long career spanning through two decades. In that time, he's become one of the greatest tennis players we've ever seen.

Now, he's retiring. And he may have played his last professional match ever at the Davis Cup on Tuesday.

Nadal played the first match for Team Spain on Tuesday, where he lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp of Team Netherlands. Since it's a team competition, we don't know whether this is truly it for Nadal here.

But, regardless of if it is, fans still took the time to shower him with love. He received a standing ovation from the crowd after the match.

This is so well-deserved for Nadal. What a career. What a moment.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Fans gave Rafael Nadal a standing ovation at the Davis Cup after he lost his potential last match