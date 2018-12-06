Fans fume as Fellaini could face ban for hair pull on Matteo Guendouzi

Marouane Fellaini escaped a card for pulling Matteo Guendouzi’s hair at Old Trafford

Marouane Fellaini could be facing a retrospective ban for pulling Matteo Guendouzi’s hair in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal Wednesday night.

Six yellow cards were dished out in the feisty game at Old Trafford but somehow Fellaini, on as a second half substitute, did not receive a caution for the foul.

Fellaini, who famously cut off his own locks for his birthday a week early, stopped the Arsenal midfielder in his tracks with the act.

Fellaini: 'If I can't have long hair, no one can' pic.twitter.com/7QO2TLcPlT — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) December 5, 2018





While some fans reacted with humour to the hair pull, many are crying foul are calling for the burly Belgian to be banned.

That's what happens when you try copy the Fellaini look, there can only be one tree pic.twitter.com/8oEKXDJoyy — José (@MourinhoMindset) December 5, 2018





Fellaini pulled Guendouzi’s hair 😂😂😂 Surely that’s the same as a bite or a punch?!?! — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) December 5, 2018









Fellaini now faces a nervous wait to see if the FA will take any retrospective action.

Since referee Andre Marriner saw the incident and deemed it just a foul but didn’t book Fellaini, it is unclear what action what the FA Can take, but there is precedent for a ban.

Ian Wright was slapped with a three-match ban back in 1996 when he took a chunk out of Sheffield Wednesday winger Regi Blinker’s dreadlocks, and the second incident had Fellaini himself on the receiving end when Robert Huth pulled his hair in 2016.