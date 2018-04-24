Fans freak out as Julio Jones removes Falcons references from social media accounts

As if Julio Jones' absence from offseason workouts wasn't bad enough, he further fueled the free agency fire with a simple social media move.

The veteran wide receiver sent Falcons fans into a frenzy Monday when he unfollowed his Atlanta teammates on Twitter and deleted his Falcons photos from Instagram.

Julio Jones really deleted every Falcon pic. Even his bio. What is this? pic.twitter.com/qvsiLPN4id — Aye Ryan,... (@RyFlyy_) April 23, 2018

Guys I have no idea what is going on with Julio's social media but he has probably not been traded/abducted — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) April 23, 2018

Despite the panic that ensued, the team insisted Jones just wanted a "fresh start'' on social media.

Sources tell me it’s just a fresh start on social media for Julio Jones...nothing more! #RiseUp — John Michaels (@JohnMichaels929) April 23, 2018

Jones, 29, signed a five-year extension worth $71.25 million in 2015 and still has three years and $34.43 million left on the deal. The five-time Pro Bowl player is expected to join his team at workouts this week.