Fans freak out as Julio Jones removes Falcons references from social media accounts

Jones unfollowed his Atlanta teammates on Twitter and deleted his Falcons photos from Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

As if Julio Jones' absence from offseason workouts wasn't bad enough, he further fueled the free agency fire with a simple social media move.

The veteran wide receiver sent Falcons fans into a frenzy Monday when he unfollowed his Atlanta teammates on Twitter and deleted his Falcons photos from Instagram.

Despite the panic that ensued, the team insisted Jones just wanted a "fresh start'' on social media.

Jones, 29, signed a five-year extension worth $71.25 million in 2015 and still has three years and $34.43 million left on the deal. The five-time Pro Bowl player is expected to join his team at workouts this week.

