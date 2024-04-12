Fans and former Wildcats react to reports that Mark Pope will be Kentucky’s next coach

Fan reaction on social media to the potential hiring of former Kentucky player Mark Pope to be the next men’s basketball coach for UK was mixed at best, but he definitely has some fellow former Wildcats in his corner.

Here’s a sampling of reaction from X (formerly Twitter) after Pope’s potential hiring was reported:

Former UK basketball player Rex Chapman on Thursday night: “If Mark Pope is hired at Kentucky I just feel compelled to say that Mark is one of the best people you could ever know. Fierce competitor. Man of character and integrity. Someone you feel comfortable sending your son to play for. A GREAT player. Better coach.”

Christian Rich (@christianrich1)‘s response to Rex Chapman: “stop rex. stop. it’s the wrong hire. it just is.”

Andrew “Arbitrage” Jackson (@TheGrainiac)‘s response to Rex Chapman: “All that may be true but as a fan it’s puzzling why they wouldn’t hire one of a dozen names that have accomplished more. I hope it works is all I can say.”

Frank Heinrichs (@heintime65)‘s response to Rex Chapman: “I am going to support Mark like I would any other coach. I’m a 40+yr fan and I’m not going to throw any shade or disrespect with this hire. Let’s see what happens. Go Cats”

Rick Kennedy (@rkken2902)‘s response to Rex Chapman: “Not remotely enough coaching success on resume to show as ready for the UK job. Love him as a player, but 5-7 years away from qualifying for this job.”

Former Kentucky star Nazr Mohammed on Thursday night: “Not sure what’s going on, I’m getting excited if it’s true that Mark Pope is in consideration for @KentuckyMBB HC position. Amazing coach, great person … battled w him daily as a Freshman & he taught me the level of intensity that the game needs to be played at. #BBN #GoBigBlue”

Kristin York (@xKSYorkx)‘s response to Nazr Mohammed: “If Nazr is on board, I’m on board! Let’s go, Coach Pope!”

Nikki Price (@SuperUKfan1990)‘s response to Nazr Mohammed: “I completely agree. He gets the UK tradition. He understands because he lived it. He will work hard and give Kentucky everything he has. I like this choice.”

Tyler Daugherty’s response to Nazr Mohammed: “That doesn’t mean you’re ready to take over the winningest program in college basketball. It’s not his fault, he’s a good dude and a good coach, but this is the big leagues.”

Former Kentucky baseball coach Keith Madison: “It’s amazing … people who have never even played high school basketball are disagreeing with Rex Chapman on this hire. Come on, Kentucky fans, get behind Mark Pope and support him. Be a great fan here!”

Former Kentucky basketball player Chuck Hayes: “Great hire….. like the fact we kept it ‘Kentucky’ #BBN”

Former Kentucky player Mark Krebs Jr.: “Former Cat. Understands and adores the program. X/Os guy. Too many are quick to judge. Thought everyone was tired of the one and done 5stars and lack of coaching/caring? Nothing but support and encouragement for a guy who could be embarking on his dream job.”

