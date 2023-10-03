This Is What Fans Should Expect From David Beckham's Long-Awaited Netflix Documentary

David Beckham as seen in his new Netflix documentary

David Beckham as seen in his new Netflix documentary

David Beckham may be one of the most famous men in the world, but a new documentary has promised fans of the football legend unprecedented insight into his life and career.

The new Netflix series, titled simply Beckham, has teased a never-before-seen look at who the former Manchester United and England striker really is – from his family, friends and teammates to his shopping and even cleaning habits.

A synopsis reads: “The result is an unprecedented look at an icon who, despite spending nearly 30 years in the public eye, just might surprise you.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary…

What is Netflix’s Beckham documentary all about, then?

The long-awaited documentary will begin streaming later this week

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Beckham “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon”.

The series will cover his “humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family”.

Describing the former Manchester United star’s story as “one of immense ups and downs”, the series also promises to take viewers “on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time”.

How many episodes are there?

Beckham is a four-part series, with all four episodes being made available to watch at once.

When is Beckham available to stream on Netflix?

The documentary will be available to watch on Netflix from 8am on Wednesday, October 4.

Who features in it?

The documentary includes new footage as well as candid clips from the Beckham family vaults

Big-name figures from the world of football are set to feature in the series, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Carlos Queiroz, Eric Cantona, Luís Figo, Diego Simeone, Fabio Capello, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo Nazário.

Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C also features, as does Posh Spice herself, while other interviewees include David’s own mum and dad.

Who directed it?

The series is helmed by actor and Academy Award-winning director Fisher Stevens. Along with appearing in films like The French Dispatch and Asteroid City, you might know him best as Hugo in the hit HBO series Succession.

Filmmaker and actor Fisher Stevens

Beckham is also produced by John Battsek, known for his work on the Oscar-winning 2012 documentary Searching For Sugar Man.

More recently, he produced the 2023 Wham! documentary and 2022’s If These Walls Could Sing about the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

What should viewers expect when they watch Beckham?

A few revelations have already started to spill out of the series, with director Fisher Stevens sharing that he spoke to Posh and Becks about “difficulties” in their marriage and allegations of infidelity. The director recalled that it “wasn’t pleasant, but we got into it”, as he told The Sunday Times.

David also opens up about the start of his relationship with Victoria, with the fashion designer revealing in the trailer that the pair would meet up in car parks while trying to keep their relationship under wraps, insisting it wasn’t “as seedy as it sounds”.

Other key moments the documentary covers include the fallout of David’s infamous red card at the 1998 World Cup and his own mental health struggles, most notably with depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

David Beckham as a boy with his future manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for the upcoming documentary is available to watch now, and features snippets of interviews with his nearest and dearest including wife of 24 years Victoria Beckham.

As the trailer reveals, viewers can expect to see compilations highlights from David’s football career and throwbacks from his rise to fame, intimate family footage, along with newly shot interviews.

