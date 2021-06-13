Fans erupted on social media after Brandon Moreno's historic win at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno of Mexico celebrates after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil to win the flyweight championship during their UFC 263 match at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Brandon Moreno officially became the first Mexican UFC champion on Saturday night, and UFC fans couldn’t help but rush to social media to celebrate with the new undisputed flyweight champion.

Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo with a rear naked choke in the third round of their title bout at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Though it looked as if Moreno didn’t quite realize what he accomplished right away, fans at the area erupted.

BRANDON MORENO IS THE NEW UFC FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 🇲🇽



(via @UFC)pic.twitter.com/9dofDNGWKY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2021

Those at home rushed to social media to celebrate the moment with Moreno, too. His historic feat, and incredible celebration with his family in the Octagon after, left fans extremely emotional.

Now the dude's sobbing into his beautiful infant child, wearing noise canceling headphones while the crowd goes nuts. You just gotta love it. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 13, 2021

“This f*cking life, man.”



- Brandon Moreno, new UFC flyweight champion. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2021

WOW @theassassinbaby did it!!! Amazing performance 🇲🇽 you got another champion. And wow Brandon the club that you have joined is amazing!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Viva Mexico — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 13, 2021

Put some respect on BABY ASSASSIN.

What a ride!! This kid deserve it everything 🤩. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2021

Viva Mexico #UFC263 Brandon 💯🇲🇽💯 — Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) June 13, 2021

Huge win for Moreno!! The new champ! Total domination. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 13, 2021

Congratulations #Mexico you did it 🇲🇽 You have yourself a #UFC champion — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

An absolutely dominant performance from Brandon Moreno. Phenomenal. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 13, 2021

Wow. Wow. Wow. What a performance by Brandon Moreno. Unreal. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 13, 2021

This fight and this interview from Brandon Moreno are going to be remembered for a long time - feels incredibly special — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 13, 2021

BRANDON MORENO!!!!!! VIVA MEXICO 🇲🇽 🇲🇽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Damn this one got me emotional! A true champion and a warrior man this amazing🙏🏽🙏🏽#UFC263 — Jojo Romero (@jojothejet6) June 13, 2021

Look at those well earned tears by Moreno!! @ufc @espn — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 13, 2021

