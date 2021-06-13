Fans erupted on social media after Brandon Moreno's historic win at UFC 263
Brandon Moreno officially became the first Mexican UFC champion on Saturday night, and UFC fans couldn’t help but rush to social media to celebrate with the new undisputed flyweight champion.
Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo with a rear naked choke in the third round of their title bout at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Though it looked as if Moreno didn’t quite realize what he accomplished right away, fans at the area erupted.
BRANDON MORENO IS THE NEW UFC FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 🇲🇽
(via @UFC)pic.twitter.com/9dofDNGWKY
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2021
Those at home rushed to social media to celebrate the moment with Moreno, too. His historic feat, and incredible celebration with his family in the Octagon after, left fans extremely emotional.
Now the dude's sobbing into his beautiful infant child, wearing noise canceling headphones while the crowd goes nuts. You just gotta love it.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 13, 2021
“This f*cking life, man.”
- Brandon Moreno, new UFC flyweight champion.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2021
WOW @theassassinbaby did it!!! Amazing performance 🇲🇽 you got another champion. And wow Brandon the club that you have joined is amazing!!!!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021
Wow. First Mexican born @ufc champion - Brandon Moreno. @theassassinbaby
Congratulations!
— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) June 13, 2021
Viva Mexico
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 13, 2021
Put some respect on BABY ASSASSIN.
What a ride!! This kid deserve it everything 🤩.
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2021
Good Job Kid!!! @theassassinbaby 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🌵 # AndNew pic.twitter.com/mtDpBJ57a5
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 13, 2021
Viva Mexico! @theassassinbaby 👏👏👏 #UFC263
— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 13, 2021
Viva Mexico #UFC263 Brandon 💯🇲🇽💯
— Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) June 13, 2021
Huge win for Moreno!! The new champ! Total domination.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) June 13, 2021
Congratulations #Mexico you did it 🇲🇽 You have yourself a #UFC champion
— BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021
An absolutely dominant performance from Brandon Moreno. Phenomenal.
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 13, 2021
Wow. Wow. Wow. What a performance by Brandon Moreno. Unreal.
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 13, 2021
I’m not crying, you’re crying. #ufc263
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 13, 2021
This fight and this interview from Brandon Moreno are going to be remembered for a long time - feels incredibly special
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 13, 2021
BRANDON MORENO!!!!!! VIVA MEXICO 🇲🇽 🇲🇽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
Damn this one got me emotional! A true champion and a warrior man this amazing🙏🏽🙏🏽#UFC263
— Jojo Romero (@jojothejet6) June 13, 2021
Look at those well earned tears by Moreno!! @ufc @espn
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 13, 2021
