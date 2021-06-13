Fans erupted on social media after Brandon Moreno's historic win at UFC 263

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
Brandon Moreno of Mexico celebrates after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263
Brandon Moreno of Mexico celebrates after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil to win the flyweight championship during their UFC 263 match at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Brandon Moreno officially became the first Mexican UFC champion on Saturday night, and UFC fans couldn’t help but rush to social media to celebrate with the new undisputed flyweight champion.

Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo with a rear naked choke in the third round of their title bout at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. 

Though it looked as if Moreno didn’t quite realize what he accomplished right away, fans at the area erupted.

Those at home rushed to social media to celebrate the moment with Moreno, too. His historic feat, and incredible celebration with his family in the Octagon after, left fans extremely emotional.

