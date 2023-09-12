Fans Drink Heavily After Aaron Rodgers Injury at Bar Offering Free Drinks If Jets Lose — and Then Have to Pay

Patrons at a Milwaukee bar were shocked when the New York Jets pulled off a comeback win, despite a season-ending injury to Rodgers

Elsa/Getty; Google Maps Aaron Rodgers (L) and Jack's American Pub (R)

After Aaron Rodgers was injured in the first quarter of Monday night's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Wisconsin bargoers were certain they'd be enjoying free drinks all night at a local bar offering to pick up patrons' tabs if the Jets lost.

Unfortunately for the customers at Jack's American Pub in Milwaukee, the Jets pulled off a win in overtime when rookie Xavier Gipson pulled off a shock touchdown.

But by then, the bargoers had already run up hefty tabs, thinking Rodgers' injury would keep the Jets unable to defeat Josh Allen and the Bills.

The hilarious realization was caught on camera during a CBS segment and shared on X, formerly Twitter, by reporter A.J. Bayatpour.

"So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all," Bayatpour wrote in the post.

CBS Wisconsin bar goers shocked after Jets pull off win

When Rodgers went down in the first quarter of the game, the bar patrons cheered and began to run up their tabs, assuming the Bills would maintain their lead.

Customers who spoke with Bayatpour during the game assured the local outlet that it was "nothing personal" against the Jets quarterback, who suffered a complete tear to his left Achilles that will keep him sidelined for the entire season.

"I'm not necessarily opposed to Rodgers, but tonight, I'm thinking with my wallet instead," Michael Steggeman told CBS before the game ended with a Jets victory.

After Gipson's touchdown sealed the game, Bayatpour and his camera crew were ready to capture the patrons' reactions when they realized they'd have to pay for their drinks.

Related: Patrick Mahomes Has to Add a Comma to His Tweet About Aaron Rodgers' Injury After Writing 'Hate That Man'

"The mood has changed considerably," Bayatpour told viewers. "This is the reaction from a bar where people are realizing the bar tabs they've been racking up all night, certainly with Rodgers hurt, the bar was going to be paying that tab."

Story continues

Jack's American Pub will continue its promotion for 12 games this NFL season, offering customers free drinks if the Jets lose. The offer will not be available during games between the Packers and Jets, according to CBS.

In a post on Instagram, a spokesperson for the pub wrote, "We have nothing but love and respect for @aaronrodgers12 and we seem to have more faith in the @nyjets than a lot of people out there. We bet you guys are going win a lot. We’re just a green and gold bar, supporting old green and gold."



The caption continued, "But if you do lose, the rounds on us. 🍻If anything, it’s a win-win for jets fans! P.S. it’s only petty if we do this for @chicagobears games."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodgers went down about four minutes into his highly-anticipated debut with the New York Jets, and suffered a complete tear to his left Achilles, according to ESPN.

Elsa/Getty Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets

After Rodgers was helped off of the field and into a medical tent in the first quarter, the team officially ruled the quarterback out before the Jets pulled off a 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

An MRI on Tuesday morning confirmed that Rodgers tore his Achilles, and he is now done for the season, according to multiple reports.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.