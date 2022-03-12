Fans Do a Double Take After Seeing Carrie Underwood Rock the Ultimate Mini Dress

Carrie Underwood's mini dress number just won "Best Dressed" at the 2022 ACM Awards in our book!

Carrie shut the red carpet down when she stepped out in a stunning mini dress with a halter neckline. The 38-year-old strutted her stuff in the sparkly Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with sparking stilettos and matching handbag.

Those iconic Carrie Underwood legs were on full display as she walked the ACM Awards red carpet. It was a big night for the American Idol alum. She was nominated for a whopping four awards: Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. Although, she went home with just Single of the Year for her duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You," she made it clear that she's the red carpet fashionista to watch.

Later in the night, Carrie ditched the dazzling mini dress for...well, another mini dress.

Photo credit: Mike Coppola - Getty Images

Photo credit: Arturo Holmes/ACMA2022 - Getty Images

Once again, the singer flaunted her oh-so-toned physique in a colorful number designed by Rami Kadi. It's obvious her mobile gym that follows her tour bus is working out. In an interview with Women's Health, Carrie admitted that along with fueling her body with nutrition, she's "always trying to take steps in the right direction… even if they’re small steps."

Considering her win of the night, the confetti-like outfit was the perfect acceptance speech dress and a fun way to end the night. Like her first dress on the red carpet, Carrie kept the sparkle theme going by pairing the rainbow dress with dazzling pumps. Of course when she posted her ACM Awards outfits to social media, fans bombarded her comments with messages like:

"My WORD!!!!! That DRESS!!!!!! 😍😍😍"

"Hands down still the best legs on the planet! 🔥❤️"

"Congratulations to OUR QUEEN!"

"Congratulations, Carrie!! You looked gorgeous tonight♥️"

With rumors flying about Carrie coming out with new music soon, we can't wait to see her next red carpet ensemble!

