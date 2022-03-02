Fans divided as Chris Hemsworth is set to play the lead villain in Mad Max: Furiosa

Fans are left divided after finding out that Chris Hemsworth is set to play the lead villain in Mad Max: Furiosa.

The revelation was made in Kyle Buchanan’s book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, in which the author dives deep into the creation of Mad Max: Fury Road and its upcoming prequel Mad Max: Furiosa.

Buchanan revealed that Hemsworth, well known for his portrayal of Marvel superhero Thor, will play the lead villain in the new film.

According to a 2021 announcement, Warner Bros pushed back the film’s release date by a year to 24 May 2024. It had originally been set for June 2023.

George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play the lead role, which was played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also a part of the cast.

While some fans are happy about Hemsworth’s casting, others aren’t too sure about watching their “favourite” superhero turn into a villain.

“I just can’t see him as a bad guy,” wrote one fan.

Another social media user added: “Chris Hemsworth as a Villain in Mad Max, he’s too cool for that guys.”

A third fan wrote: “No he can’t be one. I cannot hate my hero for even a minute.”

Many fans are also referencing Hemsworth’s villain role in Bad Times at the El Royale and are hoping that his role in Furiosa will be “as good as that”.

“Chris Hemsworth was a really good villain in Bad Times at El Royale. I’m sure he will be great in this villain role in Furiosa,” wrote one excited fan.