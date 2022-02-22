Fans have discovered a second Love is Blind couple who were cut from the show

Photo credit: Netflix

Last week Love Is Blind viewers were pretty shocked to discover that there one couple's engagement was completely cut from the show. Well, now fans have found yet another romance and proposal that wasn't included in the Netflix series, and we're all pretty baffled.

We're so deeply invested in Love Is Blind season 2 we thought we knew everything there was to know about the hit dating show. But, that confidence totally unravelled last week when we discovered there was actually an entire romance and engagement cut from the show.

Well, imagine how we feel this week after discovering a second secret proposal that didn't make it onto our screens. Last week, we learned that contestants Caitlin McKee and Joey Miller had a pretty adorable romance and left the show engaged, but for some reason Netflix showrunners decided not to show viewers their story.

Well, a few days later fans discovered a second couple that also didn't make the cut for some reason. In turns out that Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont also got engaged during their time on the show, but aside from briefly being introduced to them separately early on in the series, the story didn't follow their relationship.

Fans discovered the news after Jason posted a snap of the pair of them together on Instagram along with a lengthy caption explaining what had happened between them.

"SURPRISE! kara_williams & I walked out of the pods an engaged couple as well! Kara, has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around. Getting to see her on the red carpet was without a doubt the best feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life, it’s gives me goosebumps just thinking about how beautiful she looked. This entire experience was such an emotional rollercoaster for both of us, but at the end of the day we always found a way to make each other laugh."

Story continues

He continued, "Unfortunately, we have since parted ways, but that will never take away the feelings & love I had for her throughout this process. Although our relationship was not featured, it was still authentic. Kara & I had conversations in 10 days, that had never even come up in my previous long term relationships. I remember the first 2 days of dating these amazing women in the pods, I was so nervous, and afraid to be vulnerable. Kara found a way to knock that wall down for me & be myself which became the turning point for me in this entire experiment."

While Kara has yet to post about the relationship (awkward), plenty of fans have commented on Jason's post wondering just why their romance wasn't included in the Netflix series.

"That’s so weird they didn’t show you then 😅 if you proposed you at least deserved to be shown 😅," one fan wrote, while another said, "Why didn't love is blind feature this ?? Smh something's definitely not right."

How many other secret engagements are we missing?!





You Might Also Like