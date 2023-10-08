Fans Defend Dianna Agron After Photographers Berate Her For 'Blocking' View Of Sarah Jessica Parker

Dianna Agron powered through an insufferable moment on the red carpet after photographers screamed at her for sullying their shot of “Sex and the City” star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a now-viral video shared by Pop Crave, the “Glee” alum was seen chatting with another guest at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala on Thursday when suddenly photographers began shouting at them to move out of the way so they could get snapshots of Parker.

“You’re blocking an important photo,” one loud voice obnoxiously says in the clip above many other blaring voices. “There’s a very important photo right behind you, please.”

As several photographers continue berating them to get out of their viewpoint, seemingly getting more irritated by their unknowingly slow pace, the loudest voice in the bunch then goes into sarcasm mode, adding, “Guys, you’re not in the way. You’re not in the way at all. You’re not in the way.”

Photographers yell at Dianna Agron and Jeremy O. Harris, telling them to get out of the way for Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala.



🎥: @MickmickNYCpic.twitter.com/zKpuhVvBt9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2023

Agron and the others eventually caught on to the photographers’ frosty requests, and stepped to the side.

But the ridiculing moment didn’t end there.

A female voice can be heard trying to inform the loudest photographer of the bunch that the woman he shunned away was “Dianne,” making matters worse by mispronouncing her name.

“That’s Dianne,” she says in the clip, to which he asks, “Dianne who?”

“The girl from Glee,” she replied.

“I don’t know who she is,” the unidentified photographer said, brushing off her teaching moment.

In a separate clip, the seemingly same female photographer further tries to jog the other photographer’s memory of Agron by telling him that she “dated Taylor Swift.”

But yet again, he seemed baffled, only replying, “That’s weird.”

Agron has not publicly spoken about the red carpet incident, but her fans sure as hell didn’t hesitate to defend her from the photographers after the unsavory interaction.

like dianna agron IS the important photo, don’t you understand? https://t.co/A214VvPnLm — calvin york (@calvinyork99) October 6, 2023

yelling at dianna agron ooo u will be dealt with https://t.co/ZOsTjSKVli — dandy is barely functioning (@S1NUSENBY) October 6, 2023

Where the hell were the organisers of the event ?



If photographers talked to two of my guests of honour like that, trust they would have been escorted off the premises.



Vile, rude, disrespectful, unprofessional conduct.



Dianna Agron and Jeremy O. Harris deserved better. https://t.co/zeP98BWa1N — Phantom (@effoff1988) October 6, 2023

yelling at dianna agron who was in 100 episodes of glee to move so u can see sarah jessica parker, who was only in like six, is crazy

pic.twitter.com/NkLAUwtBZB — girl with an open snapple (@radiosilencce) October 7, 2023

we need legislation that forbids anyone from yelling at dianna agron like if u do that u should go directly to federal prison idc — miss a bonk (@intreesinweeds) October 6, 2023

Dianna Agron did not give birth during sectionals to the backdrop of Jonathan Groff singing Bohemian Rhapsody to be treated like this https://t.co/vCWxyihsrp — Ayana Smith-Kooiman (@ayana_joy_) October 6, 2023

i’ve heard rumours that anyone who yells at dianna agron will fall into a permanent sleep within the following 48 hours https://t.co/uEMgXk6BLK — rachel 🌼🐇 (@putsmeinakarrr) October 6, 2023

Back in May, Agron, 37, addressed the long-standing rumors that she was in a romantic relationship with Swift, 33, after fans went a little too crazy with their conspiracy theories despite having no confirmation or evidence.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Agron dished out a subtle response to the gossip, admitting she thought it was “funny” that people thought they were hooking up.

“That is so interesting,” the actor, who got a coveted shoutout in Swift’s girl’s night anthem, “22,” said of the dating rumors. “I… I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

