Fans couldn't cope with Kim Kardashian calling Corey Gamble a gold digger

Kim Kardashian did not hold back in her recent Saturday Night Live appearance, shading everyone from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to ex-husband Kanye West.

She even took aim at Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, calling him a "gold digger", which fans cannot get over.

In case you missed it, Kim took on the iconic SNL presenting role over the weekend [9 October], taking part in sketches and in an opening monologue. In it, she said, "I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys I'm so much more than a pretty face.

"And good hair. And great makeup. And amazing boob and a perfect butt. Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeon. But the one thing I'm really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger.

"Honestly I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mum's boyfriend Corey."

OMG. Fans were obsessed with the moment, taking to Twitter to praise the shade. "Wow... #kimkardashian left no stone unturned. Corey in the mud yikes lol," one person wrote, while another put, "This is actually so funny. I died at Corey."

Someone else put, "Your monologue was very funny. I especially liked the Corey Joke. SNL needs your help."

Kim Kardashian called Corey a gold digger pic.twitter.com/8DqnepXJJv — MunhuwaMwari (@KudzaiwaMwari) October 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian didn’t have to call Corey Gamble a GoldDigger on #SNL 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3rwDzmS7X7 — Tiff (@tast0494) October 10, 2021

So far, no word back from Corey, but we're sure he'll take the joke on the chin.

