Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Faked Her Appearance at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The Kardashian-Jenner family took over social media once again earlier this week as they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were in attendance (Kendall was later revealed to be sick that day), fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner faked being at the event.

According to multiple outlets, the youngest sister showed up late. However, internet sleuths have pointed out that there weren't many photographs of Jenner at the premiere. One user said: "From the 137 images uploaded to Getty Images, Kylie is in none of them... Not even in the background or videos taken from the event." Another TikTok user commented that there was "something off" about the only photos that did surface online of Jenner, as she was not with the rest of her family.

Users have pointed out that there's a possibility that she arrived late because "Getty images are unedited and she probably didn’t want unflattering pictures out there." More tweets mentioned: "People are saying she didn’t walk the red carpet because Getty does not edit their photos. They’re posted unedited and she has no control over it. So she gets SPW take photos and controls how they are edited." SPW is a "personal photographer" of Jenner's that reportedly took the only images of her that day.

Writer Sophie Ross further commented on the photos and videos of Jenner: "She’s just darting her eyes around and clearly not focused on anything/one in particular… it’s getting weird."

You can peep this Twitter thread for images of Jenner from that night.