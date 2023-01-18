Fans have a chance to win four tickets to Chiefs playoff game at some Hy-Vee locations

Football games are expensive, especially Chiefs’ games. According to bookies.com, it costs an average of $537 for a family of four to attend any NFL game, and prices are much higher for the playoffs.

One verified Chiefs resale ticket for the game on Saturday against the Jaguars costs $183. Multiply that by four, and it’s $732. This doesn’t include the $57 parking pass, concessions or foods you bring for the tailgate.

If you’re looking to go to the game and want to save money, you could press your luck at some KC HyVee locations on Wednesday or Thursday. The grocery store is hosting a drawing to give a lucky fan free tickets to Saturday’s game.

HyVee’s 10-foot-tall motorized “SuperCart” will be parked outside stores with a large QR code for fans to scan and enter a drawing to win four tickets, a parking pass and a $100 Visa gift card. The total value of the prize is estimated to be $1,740.

The SuperCart will be at the following stores: