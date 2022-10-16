Fans celebrate, mourn last scheduled harness racing card in Saint John

Sunday's race card may be the last for Exhibition Raceway in Saint John. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC - image credit)

It may be the end of an era in Saint John as the last harness races scheduled for Exhibition Raceway were held Sunday.

Harness Racing New Brunswick, which operated the track, announced its lease with the raceway was up on Dec. 31 and wouldn't be renewed.

"It's a sad day," said Michael Downey, who has been racing at the track since 1968. "I've been around the track here quite a few times in 50 some years."

Samuel Hodgins, the president of the horseman's association at the track, said the quality of the card, and the fact it may be the track's last, contributed to a good turnout, but people are still a little bit down.

"We're hoping that over the next couple months we can work something out so we can continue training our horses so that we can continue," said Hodgins.

Another blow

Sunday's final races mark the latest chapter in a sad story for harness racing in the province.

The sport has been declining for decades with the number of races being cut back and once-popular tracks, like the one at Fredericton's Exhibition Park, hosting their final race years ago.

Aniekan Etuhube/CBC

Now that racing in Saint John appears to be done, Harness Racing New Brunswick, which operated the track, will move operations to Woodstock, N.B.

Many Saint John-area horse owners have said they are undecided about their future in the sport, saying it makes no sense to move their horses 150 kilometres down the road.

Aniekan Etuhube/CBC

Downey said he doesn't know what he'll do.

"Just depends on how we race today, whether we continue on or quit for the winter and see what happens in the spring," said Downey.

Greater impact

Belinda Grey's family has been in the horse business for generations. One of the races — the Peter and Jeanne Grey Memorial.— is a tribute to her parents.

She said it's sad that Sunday may mark the final day of racing at the track, given the city's long history with the sport.

Aniekan Etuhube/CBC

Grey has raced horses and also bred them. She is concerned about the effect the closure may have on related businesses.

"Our business is directly related to this place prospering as well," said Grey.

"Hay dealers, feed dealers, vet clinics, trucks, trailers, tractors — I mean, there's a huge agricultural spinoff here."