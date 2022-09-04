Fans Are Bombarding Ben and Erin Napier's Instagrams After Seeing Their Latest Post

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Ben and Erin Napier have a Christmas gift in store for their fans, and we don't even have to wait until December!

The Laurel, Mississippi, couple stars in Home Town and Home Town Takeover (season 2 is in the works in Colorado), but they found the time in their busy schedules to add a new project to their ever-growing resume: a Christmas movie!

Variety reported that Discovery+ is producing four new Christmas movies this year: One Delicious Christmas (starring Food Networks's Bobby Flay), A Gingerbread Christmas (starring Food Network’s Duff Goldman), Designing Christmas (starring Hilary Farr of Love It or List It), and A Christmas Open House (starring Ben and Erin). All will premiere on the streaming service on November 11.

Erin shared the news with her fans on Instagram along with a photo of her and Ben looking festive. The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, who starred in Candy-Coated Christmas on Discovery+ last year, wrote, "I’m so darn excited!!! Putting it on my calendar. Maybe I’ll put up my tree that day 😂 (emphasis on maybe…)"

Fans flooded the comments section with excited messages. One wrote, "OMG!!! YAY!!!! I'm ready to put on my fuzzy robe and slippers, grab my hot chocolate and sit by the 🔥🔥🔥 to watch!! Yay!! 👏👏👏 This is an early Christmas present, @erinapier @scotsman.co Thank youuuuuuuu!! ❤️❤️" and another said, "Love this!! More @scotsman.co and @erinapier are just what this world needs!! Can’t wait to watch it!!❤️👏👏"

Ben shared some behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram feed too, including one of him and Erin getting cozy. He wrote, "It was fun pretending to be an actor for a week. If you love Christmas movies, then you’ll love this movie! If you don’t love Christmas movies then we can’t be friends."

Story continues

Here's the description for Ben and Erin's movie:



Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) is an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town. The place is cozy but hasn’t been updated in decades, so the two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve. Melissa would love to spend a portion of her budget on a few custom projects created by a unique couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier), who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home. Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices. As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David, but the fact that Melissa intends to return to Atlanta and start her own business with the cash she will get from the property sale, while David has no intention of leaving his home town, could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

The roles of Henry and Sarah Wright sound perfect for Ben and Erin! We will be filled with holiday cheer until the movie premieres.

You Might Also Like