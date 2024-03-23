Fans Say Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are "On Fire" in Recent Appearance

Our two favorite love birds are at it again and we just can't look away. Power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have performed plenty of duets since meeting on The Voice in 2014 and eventually marrying in 2021. This year, they released a new song together that may be their best collaboration yet.

Blake and Gwen surprised fans by performing their new single "Purple Irises" in concert earlier this month. This isn't the first time the "Hollaback Girl" singer has made a surprise appearance at one of Shelton's concerts, but it's always a treat for fans in these select cities, and for us watching from afar. Shelton posted a clip of the duet to his Instagram writing, "'Purple Irises' last week with @gwenstefani on the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour!!!"

Fans ran to the comments to praise Blake and Gwen and their new song. "Adore these two," "🔥🔥🔥such an AWESOME song. I love it!!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" and "Glad they found each other," fans wrote in the comments. Another commenter said, "🔥❤love this!! Don’t ever stop!! YOU two are on fire!🔥🙌🔥❤❤"

Gwen joined Blake on his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, which kicked off on February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour, which has made stops throughout the U.S. and Canada, wraps up in Oklahoma at the end of March, though Shelton has fair and casino dates booked through the summer. Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts joined Shelton on the road.

Now that both Gwen and Blake have both stepped away from The Voice, it's always a welcome surprise to see the pair on stage together. Current coach John Legend recently admitted he doesn't see Shelton returning to the show for season 26, but he's holding out hope for Stefani.

"I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have. I don't think Blake is coming back," Legend told Entertainment Tonight. "He is staying on the farm, he's enjoying himself. I've talked to him and he's, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don't think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice."

It would take a miracle to bring Blake and Gwen back to The Voice together, so for now we'll savor their rare duet performances.

