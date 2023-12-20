Fans are begging for Macaulay Culkin to play Kevin McCallister in a new 'Home Alone' movie

The trailer for a new "Home Alone" movie is sadly too good to be true.

YouTube channel VJ4rawr2, known for their fan-edited trailers, released a parody trailer for a sequel to the Christmas classic with Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister.

The video, "Home Alone 3 - Kevin's Revenge," uses clips from other movies and television shows of the now 43-year-old actor and co-star Catherine O'Hara. The trailer hints to a film about an adult Kevin McCallister who invades the home of wet bandits Marv Murchins and Harry Lyme after they're released from prison.

While the actual "Home Alone 3" film was released in 1997, Culkin's absence was a deal-breaker for many. The fake trailer has fans of the classic franchise hoping for a new movie after 2002's "Home Alone 4" and 2012's "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist."

The parody trailer has sparked a clamoring for a new movie with Culkin as its star.

One YouTube user said they would love a sequel since their family watches the first two "Home Alone" films every holiday season.

"I don't care if this is only a parody, I totally could see this being an actual movie," another user commented.

A TikTok comment on the video said the movie would "have done 10 times better at the box office than the actual Home Alone 3," while another user said: "Please don’t toy with my emotions."

People also took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their enthusiasm.

