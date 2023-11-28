Fans Beg Lauren Akins to Be Careful After Seeing Thomas Rhett's Video

If there's one thing Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins get right every year, it's getting into the Christmas spirit. In 2020, the couple even hosted the best Christmas event of the year: CMA Country Christmas. Of course, Thomas Rhett has created and covered his fair share of country Christmas songs, like "Christmas In The Country" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," that always find their way on our Christmas playlist. Though, it's really Lauren's knack for holiday decorating that takes the cake ever year. Every year we wait patiently for Christmas Lauren to emerge and provide us with a new video of her chaotic (and might we add slightly dangerous) Christmas tree decorating strategy. This year's video is extra special with a sweet cameo from Thomas and Lauren's four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina.

"my favorite video every single year 🎄 @laur_akins," Rhett captioned the 2023 video.

Fans ran to the comments to share laughs and their opinions of the video. "LMAO I live for the 'hey mommyyyyyy'💀😭" and "I love the snort laugh. I’m not the only one that does it 🤣," fans wrote. "ahh yes the annual akins griswolds" and "Don't fall off that ladder or you will be singing under the Christmas tree 😂," other fans joked.

Lauren shared a very important reminder with fans: "don't try this at home!" Now that the Akins household is fully decked out for the holiday season and we know that Lauren survived mounting the tree topper yet again this year, we can all rest. Now it's time to follow the Akins' lead with the annual viewing of Elf post decorating!

