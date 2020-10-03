Fans Ask If Irfan Pathan’s Cryptic Tweet on Age Was Aimed at Dhoni

On 2 October, MS Dhoni batted a total of 14 overs during CSK’s chase of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 165-run target.

The 39-year-old hadn't got much time in the middle before the innings, having chosen to bat much lower in the order, but with CSK losing their top 3 batsmen by the end of the sixth over, it was down to Dhoni to try and rescue the chase.

Dhoni scored a 36-ball 47 but in the last few over of the innings, he was seen visibly struggling and forced play to be stopped a couple of times, even calling the physio out to the middle. He later said his throat had gotten dry due to the dry weather and therefore he needed breaks for water.

"‘I am fine. I tried to get as much time as possible. It’s quite dry over here so the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off. Other than that, it looks good.”" - MS Dhoni

CSK went onto lose the game and while Dhoni thought the matter was closed with his ‘I am fine’ comment, a debate was sparked on Twitter with Irfan Pathan posted a cryptic tweet, 12 hours later.

‘Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped,’ read the Tweet.

Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020

At 37, MS Dhoni is one of the oldest players in action in this IPL even though he announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August, 2020.

Harbhajan Singh also replied to Pathan’s tweet saying he agreed with the former all-rounder.

Incidentally, the 40-year-old Harbhajan was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the 2020 IPL season but the spinner pulled out before the start of the season, citing personal reasons.

Twitter users though asked for more clarity on the duo’s tweets:

Sir aapko Dhoni se inti dikkat kyu hai ? — केशव कश्यप (@Keshavjaihind) October 3, 2020

Bhai, He has already retired from intl cric. And no one stops you from playing ipl you know the reason for not getting selected in the ipl. Moreover he is still fit enough to play any format of the game. Yesterday's match the issue was not abt fitness it's abt condition(vy humid) — Gowrav Thernathan (@Gowravchintu) October 3, 2020

If u were playing at your best level, with fitness, you would still be active in IPL atleast. It's not anyone's fault that no team was picking you. With these statements you will gain the support of some Dhoni haters and nothing else. — ℝ ℕ (@RemyaNair5) October 3, 2020

I know you are talking about dhoni...So you should know he is not playing international match,he is playing ipl and it depends on the ipl owners whether to select the player or not even he is not performing he is the most famous player and that also gives financial aid to teams. — Priyadarshi Piyush (@P1yush_) October 3, 2020

