The Fanning Sisters List Valley Village Home

A low-key but luxurious home in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, owned according to well-informed sources by actor sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, has come to market at almost $2.7 million. The siblings, former child actors who have both gone on to grown-up success on the small and silver screens, purchased the property via an inscrutable trust just about three years ago for $2.3 million. Described in listings held by Robert Walters of Leland Properties as an “East Coast Transitional-style home,” the family-sized residence is hidden down a private, gated lane in the until recently relatively unsung but rapidly gentrifying Valley Village area with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just under 4,600 square feet.

Flanked by lush landscaping and white rose bushes, the front door opens into a wide central gallery and stair hall that connects the various areas of the two-story residence that mixes traditional architectural detailing with in-ceiling speakers and wide-plank hardwood floors. A marble-faced fireplace anchors the formal living room, which spills out to a picayune porch through French doors, and the formal dining room’s baby blue brocade pattern wallpaper is set off against a gleaming, white-laminate and clear acrylic dining table and chairs. There’s a wet bar at the base of the stairs in the entrance gallery and, at the back of the house, an all-white kitchen, arranged around a huge island and expensively outfitted with premium-grade culinary accouterment, is open to a sunny breakfast nook and family room. A TV surmounted fireplace sits between built-in display shelving, and glass sliders open the room to a covered patio that overlooks the backyard.

An en suite downstairs bedroom is well suited for guests or staff, while four more en suite guest bedrooms share the upper level with the master suite, which is replete with a fireplace, a large terrace, a walk-in closet lined with floor-to-ceiling glass-fronted wardrobes and a gleaming, all-white bathroom with glass-enclosed shower and freestanding soaking tub that easily accommodates two bathers.

The backyard isn’t especially large but is equipped with an integrated exterior sound system and is fully surrounded by lush hedgerows that ensure privacy from the neighbors. Just outside the family room, a covered patio gives way to a dining terrace with built-in grill and a dark-bottomed swimming pool and spa.

The elder Fanning, Dakota, clearly has consistent taste in real estate. Last year, the “Twilight Saga” star, a co-star of TNT’s “Alienist” and “Angel of Darkness” TV series who is scheduled to appear in an upcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s iconic novel “The Bell Jar,” shelled out almost $3 million for a strikingly similar residence in the celeb-favored Toluca Lake area of the San Fernando Valley. Marketing materials from the time of the sale describe the house as a “Cape Cod traditional masterpiece” with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a high-hedged backyard with an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool.

