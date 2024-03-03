'Fangirling so hard': Caitlin Clark meets with Maya Moore ahead of Iowa Senior Day

A pair of GOATs were spotted in Iowa on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark is set to make history on Sunday afternoon, as the Iowa Hawkeye superstar sat just 18 points away from tying "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I basketball scoring record.

As it goes, game recognizes game, and Clark was visited by former UConn great Maya Moore ahead of Iowa's matchup vs. Ohio State on Sunday.

It was an exceptionally cool moment for Clark, who admitted she was "fangirling so hard" over Moore's appearance ahead of Iowa's senior day; Clark has referred to Moore as her favorite player throughout her career.

It certainly makes sense why Clark would hold Moore on that high a pedestal: Moore is one of, if not the most, decorated basketball players of all time. A four-time NBA champion, two-time NCAA champion and two-time Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year, Moore officially retired from basketball in 2023.

Still, Clark has certainly made her mark on basketball. That much was apparent by the droves of fans who showed up to watch Clark potentially break records and make history on Sunday.

As for Clark, she still is chasing down that championship after coming up just short in the championship game vs. LSU in 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark visits with Maya Moore before Iowa basketball Senior Day