‘This is fanfiction’: Sex Education fans elated at news of Dan Levy’s casting (cloned)

Tom Murray
·1 min read

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix’s beloved teen comedy series Sex Educationand fans are delighted.

The actor shared the news of his casting on Twitter on Friday (19 August) with a photo of him beside Maeve Wiley actor Emma Mackey.

He captioned the post: “Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news.”

The official Netflix Twitter account also shared the photo and revealed that Levy would be joining the show as a new teacher named Mr Molloy.

Per Variety, Molloy is a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

Levy will be joined in the show’s fourth season by fellow newcomers Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

Levy, who gained a wide fan-base thanks to his Emmy-winning series about a wealthy family down on their luck, Schitt’s Creek, was welcomed to the show by delighted fans on social media.

“This casting announce is a fanfiction that i wrote,” podcaster Fran Tirado replied to the news.

“I JUST AUDIBLY GASPED,” wrote writer Amanda Parris.

Meanwhile, comedian Jenny Johnson tweeted quite simply: “Oh f*** yes.”

Season four of the Netflix drama sees Otis and Eric arrive at Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary.

Meanwhile, Maeve is at the prestigious Wallace University in the US being tutored by Molloy.

A release date has not yet been set for Sex Education series four.

