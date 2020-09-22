FanDuel Picks Week 3: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games So far, our FanDuel cash game lineups are two-for-two at finishing above the cash line thanks to strong QB-receiver combinations. In Week 1, it was Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. Last week, it was Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. We've returned to a similar pursuit in Week 3 by pairing Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper (and adding in Dalton Schultz, too). WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:

Pricing this week also allowed us to fit Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry into our lineup. That provides an immense floor, which can reach what's a pretty solid ceiling if our value plays work out, too.

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

1 QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys @ Seahawks ($8,500) We saw what Cam Newton did to Seattle in prime time, and Prescott has more weapons and more arm talent than Newton. Couple that with a Dallas offense that's firing on all cylinders after its miraculous comeback, and Prescott is one of the safer plays on this week's slate while still possessing great upside. MORE: The real names of Dak Prescott, T.Y. Hilton, JK Dobbins, and other NFL stars

2 RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers @ Giants ($5,700) Right now, it's looking like the 49ers will be without both Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) for this matchup with the Giants, who aren't exactly known for having a great defense. McKinnon showed he still has talent when he turned a 3rd-and-31 into a 55-yard gain. Even if one of the other backs plays, McKinnon will be on the field on passing downs and when the 49ers are looking for big plays. WEEK 3 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: Yahoo | DraftKings | FanDuel

3 RB Frank Gore, Jets @ Colts ($5,400) Le'Veon Bell (knee) remains out, which means Gore is in line to repeat his 21 carries for 63 yards from Week 2. Now all we need is for the veteran to find his way into the end zone, which will be easier sledding against Indy than it was against San Francisco a week ago.

4 WR Amari Cooper, Cowboys @ Seahawks ($7,000) Cooper might've been overshadowed a bit by late-game production from CeeDee Lamb in Week 2, but that can work in our favor. Prescott and Cooper have had one of the best connections in football since Cooper's trade from the Raiders. The Seahawks were torched by Julian Edelman while allowing production to N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd, too. Prescott and Cooper could be looking at a field day. WEEK 3 DFS CASH LINEUPS: Yahoo | DraftKings

5 WR Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Bears ($7,800) Make sure Julio is playing, but he usually plays through questionable tags. We're going to use that 'Q' and Julio's down week to our advantage, as he's now priced below Calvin Ridley despite being one of football's most productive receivers for years now. The Bears have had some success early against much worse passing offenses, but Jones should bounce back here.

6 WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals vs. Lions ($8,500) The Lions are bad; Hopkins is good. More important, Kyler Murray is good at getting Hopkins the football. Since we've left ourselves the room to use Hopkins, there's no need to overthink it in a cash lineup.

7 TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys @ Sehawks ($4,900) Schultz was targeted 10 times in Week 2, catching nine for 88 yards and a score -- talk about seizing an opportunity! He serves as a great value TE play here to stack further with Prescott.

8 FLEX Derrick Henry, Titans @ Vikings ($8,200) A week after Ryan Tannehill had all the fun, Henry should find plenty of room to work against a Vikings defense that's been a huge disappointment so far. Finding a high-floor, high-ceiling player like Henry is a great flex choice in this lineup construction.