FanDuel Picks Week 2: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games Our FanDuel cash game picks are off to a good start after our Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews stack paid off in a big way last week. We're going back to a top-notch QB in Week 2 with Kyler Murray, pairing him with his No. 1 target, DeAndre Hopkins. Unlike in some cash-game lineups, we're paying down at running back for two players that are vastly underpriced on FanDuel. That allows us to lock up top pass-catchers across the board.

The other stack we considered was putting Josh Allen in to match up with Stefon Diggs, who we're playing anyway. If you want multiple cash game lineups this week, that would be one alteration you could fit within the salary constraints while keeping the rest of this lineup the same.

1 QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals vs. Washington ($8,000) If Murray can put up a good fantasy day against the 49ers, Washington should be no problem. Murray is uniquely equipped to handle Washington's solid pass rush, and his throwing ability paired with the weapons around him should lead to a great passing day.

2 RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts vs. Vikings ($5,800) Taylor will be a chalky play this week, but you should have him now that he's the Colts' starter with Marlon Mack out. Taylor showed his ability on the ground and through the air in Week 1, and that should be the same in Week 2 against a Vikings defense that got torched all over the field by Green Bay in Week 1.

3 RB David Montgomery, Bears vs. Giants ($5,600) You could make a case that cash lineups should include higher-priced running backs, but Montgomery is a sure-thing starter at a value price, so we'll take him. The Giants let Benny Snell Jr. run all over them in Week 1, and Montgomery is better than Snell and looked fine in the opener after dealing with a training camp groin injury.

4 WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals vs. Washington ($8,300) Hopkins' 16 Week 1 targets were tops on Arizona by 11 -- that's right, Murray threw to him more than double anyone else. And Hopkins produced on those targets as we figured he would, catching 14 of them for 151 yards. Washington's secondary is much worse than San Francisco's, so the good times should continue for Hopkins in his new home.

5 WR Stefon Diggs, Bills @ Dolphins ($6,800) Diggs caught eight passes in Week 1, but the Jets were sure to limit him to underneath routes, so there wasn't a big play involved in those. Diggs should find more room behind the defense in Miami in Week 2 -- any doubts about Diggs being Josh Allen's top target were erased in the opener.

6 WR Parris Campbell, Colts vs. Vikings ($5,300) Campbell tied with T.Y. Hilton for a team-high nine targets in Week 1. He turned them into six catches for 71 yards. Campbell has game-breaking speed, but even if he doesn't get free for a long gain, he should see enough looks out of the slot to continue to perform. The Vikings' defense is vulnerable enough that playing both Taylor and Campbell just provides a very tasty floor rather than too much downside.

7 TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs @ Chargers ($7,800) What's a cash game lineup without some solid Kansas City representation? We'll take it at tight end with Kelce, who caught all six of his targets in Week 1 for 50 yards and a touchdown while KC looked to establish Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the ground. Expect similar efficiency from Kelce in Week 2.

8 FLEX (WR) Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Eagles ($7,200) Kupp's quiet Week 1 should keep folks from playing him, but the Eagles secondary is why you should play him. Kupp remains Jared Goff's best big-play threat and should get back on track against a group that let Dwayne Haskins comeback and beat it.