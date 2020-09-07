FanDuel Picks Week 1: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games Lamar Jackson was surely a popular cash-game DFS play in 2019 once he proved that he was pretty much impossible to stop. We're not going away from that well in Week 1 this year. With a lot of unknowns entering an unusual 2020 season, we'll take the reigning MVP to start our FanDuel cash lineup off right. Finding the best cash-game floor-ceiling combo this week pointed us to using a few underpriced running backs who should see steady workloads. That locks in four WRs worth of solid production, plus a good tight end. It still leaves room to play one of the best defenses on the slate, too.

1 QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Browns ($9,400) In my GPP lineup for this week, my QB choice was Tyrod Taylor for the floor and ceiling provided by his rushing ability. Why not supersize that in our cash lineups with the reigning MVP? Jackson's statistical diversity and prowess meant he rarely had a bad week in all of 2019. FanDuel obviously expects Jackson to toast the Browns defense, because that's the lowest-priced unit on the site for Week 1.

2 RB Antonio Gibson, Washington vs. Eagles ($4,600) This spot was originally ticketed for Adrian Peterson, but then he got released. Early-down work in Washington could take a few weeks to shake out, but Gibson will be involved in the offense from a beginning, both as a rusher and receiver. That gives him a solid floor as our cheapest offensive player in our cash lineup.

3 RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts @ Jaguars ($5,400) Taylor's NFL debut does have question marks that might not be usual for a cash-game play, as we don't really know how he'll split work with Marlon Mack. But at this price, Taylor doesn't need the full workload -- he only needs to produce with about half of the available RB touches against a subpar defense.

4 WR D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Raiders ($7,100) Moore was a safe play most of last year, and that was with terrible quarterback play. Teddy Bridgewater might not be the savior, but he's good enough to find Moore open against one of the league's worst secondaries.

5 WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks @ Falcons ($6,800) Lockett is locked in as the top receiver for the Seahawks, so he should produce thanks to Russell Wilson. The Falcons drafted A.J. Terrell from Clemson to try and shore up their secondary, but they don't have anyone ready yet to slow down Lockett as he moves all over the formation.

6 WR DJ Chark, Jaguars vs. Colts ($6,600) Chark came out of nowhere in 2019, but he kept producing often enough that he seems like a sure thing in '20. Chark's best games all came with Gardner Minshew at the helm, which will be the case here in Week 1, too. The Colts also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to WRs last year, if you needed another reason to play Chark at a slight value price compared to Moore and Lockett.

7 TE Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Browns ($7,400) Andrews is the most obvious and the safest stack with Jackson. Marquise Brown was too erratic in the second half of 2019, and in our cash-game stack, we'd like to have a high correlation of a QB and receiver connecting for at least one touchdown. That comes from pairing Jackson with Andrews against a Browns defense that was second worst at defending the TE last season.

8 FLEX (WR) Mike Evans, Buccaneers @ Saints ($7,500) There are a lot of players from this game that could put up big fantasy days, and Evans is the one with the price point that fits in our flex spot. Tom Brady should clickly grow to trust the tallest receiver he has on the outside, just as he did with Randy Moss in their first season together. And if you say to yourself, "Should I be worried about Marshon Lattimore?," the answer is "no." Lattimore regressed last season and could be tasked with Chris Godwin plenty throughout this game, too.