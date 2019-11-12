FanDuel Core Plays: Week 11 NFL DFS advice, picks for cash games Our FanDuel core plays in Week 11 are counting on Brian Hill looking as good in full duty as he did in relief of Devonta Freeman last week. If he can do that, it's the perfect complement to Christian McCaffrey in our cash game DFS lineups. WEEK 11 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

1 QB Jameis Winston, Buccaneers vs. Saints ($7,600) CORE PLAY: Quarterback pricing is tough this week, and it’s going to be hard to spend up on Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, or Drew Brees if you are also playing Christian McCaffrey. Someone who is priced down a bit on FanDuel as opposed to DraftKings is Winston at $7,600. Winston has been extremely consistent from a fantasy point of view this season, having thrown for more 300 yards and at least one touchdown in each of his past four games. He is also flashing some sneaky athleticism on the ground in an attempt to limit his turnovers with 13 rushes for 101 yards across his past three games.



The matchup with the Saints isn’t easy given the huge D-Line/O-Line mismatch that they present to the Bucs offense. Still, this game will be played in Tampa, and Winston does have a decent history against the Saints in his career, having thrown for five touchdowns against them over his past three starts vs. New Orleans. With Tampa entering this game as 6.5-point home underdogs, we can expect Winston to be forced to throw upward of 40 times in this game, which only boosts his median projection.

2 RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Falcons ($10,500) CORE PLAY: I included McCaffrey in my core plays last week specifically because I said there would be plenty of DFS players out there who would fade him in both cash games and GPPs, and sure enough, he was less than 50-percent owned in most cash games and less than 30-percent owned in most GPPs. I’m going right back to him this week in yet another great matchup against the Falcons at home.



Atlanta has been decent this season against the run, but it is still a middle-of-the-pack unit, and I’m not buying a second-half defensive revival after it looked great last week. CMC is expensive yet again this week, but I’m more than willing to pay the $10,500 price tag in all formats if I can lock in 25-plus fantasy points. McCaffrey has exceeded 25 touches in all but two games this season, and there aren’t many situations that would see him get less than that number with Carolina entering this game at 5.5-point home favorites in a game with a 50.5-point total.

3 RB Brian Hill, Falcons @ Panthers ($5,900) CORE PLAY: There are a few value options at running back this week that make it easier to stomach rostering McCaffrey at his price tag. One of those is Hill at $5,900. Hill will be seeing a role increase after the Falcons lost Devonta Freeman for the next few weeks because of a foot injury. I like Hill’s talent that he’s flashed in his limited playing time, but what’s more appealing is the matchup with the Panthers. Carolina has been absolutely gashed on the ground the past few weeks, and its inability to stop the Packers’ running backs last week was a major reason why it lost the game.



Since Carolina’s Week 7 bye, the Panthers have allowed an outrageously bad 445 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns, making Hill a lock for cash games and someone I’m looking to play in GPPs despite likely high ownership.

4 WR Dede Westbrook, Jaguars @ Colts ($5,400) CORE PLAY: I always have a soft spot for cheap wide receivers on FanDuel, and Westbrook really stands out as a great value at his $5,400 price tag. Westbrook (shoulder) should be healthy coming off of the Jaguars bye week, and he gets the added bump of having Nick Foles -- who loves throwing up the seams -- back at quarterback. Westbrook has seen 28 targets over the past three games that he started and finished, and that type of volume is incredibly valuable at this price point. The matchup isn’t the best against the Colts on the road, but it is not bad enough for me to consider not playing him in this spot at this price.

5 WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers vs. Saints ($8,200) I’m going to stack Winston with Mike Evans. I like both Evans and Chris Godwin this week, and this pick is reliant on the status of Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is dealing with a calf injury. If Lattimore sits, then this could be an explosion day for Evans on the outside. If Lattimore ends up playing, then I like going to Godwin at a slightly cheaper price point.

6 WR D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Falcons ($6,000) The $6,000 price is a complete misprice by FanDuel and something we should take advantage of. The Falcons really struggle against WR1s, and Moore has solidified himself as that in the Carolina offense after catching 21 balls for 259 yards on 30 targets in the past three weeks. It’s egregious that fellow Panthers’ WR Curtis Samuel is $300 more expensive than Moore this week.

7 TE Eric Ebron, Colts vs. Jaguars ($5,200) Ebron had a classic “squeaky wheel” game last week, seeing a season high in targets (12) after complaining mid-week about his usage in the offense. With T.Y. Hilton (calf) likely to sit out another week or two, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ebron see eight-plus targets yet again.

8 FLEX Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Colts ($7,200) I have just enough salary to fit Fournette in. Like Westbrook, the matchup isn’t ideal against a stout Indy front, but that doesn’t matter too much for a high volume running back like Fournette. He is due for some serious touchdown regression after finding paydirt only once this season, and I would expect the Jaguars to feed their top offensive threat early and often coming out of their bye week.