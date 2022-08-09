Fancy Feast Opening N.Y.C. Italian Restaurant with Dishes Inspired by the Brand's New Cat Food

Kelli Bender
·3 min read
Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast
Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast

Courtesy Fancy Feast/Purina

Now you can dine like you have nine lives.

According to a release from Purina, New York City diners are about to be treated to a new restaurant inspired by the feline palate. Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast will be "a limited-time, Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience in New York City" designed to celebrate the brand's "new globally inspired Medleys recipes."

The meals served to humans at Gatto Bianco will take inspiration from the new flavors featured in Fancy Fest Medleys and the taste of traditional Italian cuisine.

Gatto Bianco will be open for dinner on Aug. 11 and 12 only. Each dinner will host four parties of two at 6:30 p.m. The 16 spots were made available to the public through OpenTable at FancyFeast.com/reservations.

RELATED: Fancy Feast Launches Festive Advent Calendar for Felines Filled with Cans of Cat Food

Those lucky enough to snag a seat at Gatto Bianco will enjoy a complimentary tasting menu developed by Michelin Star-winning Italian chef Cesare Casella and Fancy Feast's in-house chef, Amanda Hassner. The iconic Fancy Feast cat will also appear at the dinners.

To learn more about how Gatto Bianco took shape and what diners can expect from the limited-time N.Y.C. restaurant, PEOPLE spoke with Chef Hassner.

"My role at Purina and with Fancy Feast is to bring human food and pet food into focus together. I want to make sure our pets are getting the very best meal experiences, and part of how I achieve that is by creating for humans a sense of how cats — and dogs — relate to food. I prepare and present human food experiences to my colleagues who then create new pet products inspired by those dishes," Chef Hassner said about her role as Fancy Feast's in-house chef.

Chef Amanda
Chef Amanda

Courtesy Fancy Feast/Purina

Chef Hassner's dedication to finding the similarities between how pets and humans experience mealtime informed how she and Chef Casella shaped the Gatto Bianco menu.

"The dishes are prepared in ways that bring the mealtime experience of the cat to life for cat owners and cat lovers. We want to help Gatto Bianco guests understand how cats experience their food — especially the carefully crafted recipes of Fancy Feast Medleys — in a way that Fancy Feast does best," she said of the experience.

RELATED: Pringles Wants to Rename a Spider 'the Pringles Spider' Because It Looks Like Their Mascot

"Not only do we want to give diners an immersive culinary experience to remember – but we also hope guests walk away understanding the love, passion, and attention to detail that Fancy Feast puts into each and every recipe. Food connects us to others in meaningful ways and can transport us to places we've never been, and cat owners can now give their feline companion that same rich mealtime experience," Chef Hassner added.

Fancy Feast's food pro didn't forget about the many cat lovers who couldn't score a table at Gatto Bianco. Those interested in recreating the Gatto Bianco experience at home can make recipes inspired by the restaurant's dishes to enjoy alongside their felines.

Recipes are available at www.fancyfeast.com.

