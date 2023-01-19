Fancy a bite? Pizza Hut attempts to make world's largest pizza with 68,000 slices

Pizza - Mike Blake/Reuters

Pizza Hut is attempting to break the world record for the largest pizza ever made.

An army of cooks are currently underway at the Los Angeles Conference Center making the giant creation, which once completed is set to be more than 1,310 square metres in size, equivalent to more than 68,000 slices.

To make the pizza, rectangular pieces of dough are being laid over the floor of the hall, before tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni are added.

A portable cooking device is then being moved slowly over the pizza in place of a conventional oven.

It is estimated that 630,496 pieces of pepperoni will be added to the pizza, and 6,168kg of dough used.

Pizza Hut confirmed that no food will be wasted in the record attempt, with local food banks set to receive supplies once it is completed.

David Graves, the president of the company, said: "I mean, look at the size of it. It’s a giant pizza. It’s about 14,000 square feet.

"If you think about that, it’s going to be like 68,000 slices of pizza when we’re all done."

He added: "And the great thing is none of it’s going to waste. We can actually donate it to some local food banks here in the Los Angeles community. So, we’re really excited about that."

Mr Graves said Pizza Hut has a history of making firsts. "We were the first to deliver a pizza, we were the first to take an order over the internet. We've always done big, exciting things," he said.

"And so breaking the world record for the world's largest pizza just felt like the right thing to do to celebrate bringing back our largest pizza."

The attempt by Pizza Hut follows a previous record set in 2016 in Naples, Italy, when more than 400 chefs created a 1,853-metre long pizza along the waterfront.

That creation used 2,000kg of flour, 1,600kg of tomatoes, 2,000kg of mozzarella and 200 litres of water.