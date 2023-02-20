Fancy An Affordable Treat? These 27 Bestselling Amazon Products All Cost Under £10

Nab yourself a little treat — without blowing your budget!

Nab yourself a little treat — without blowing your budget!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.



A time where I’m typically still financially recovering from Christmas, while also trying to put some money aside for summer plans and holidays, I always try to make February and March relatively frugal months.



Don’t get me wrong — treating myself is my favourite form of self care, so I’ve made peace with still doing the odd Amazon order, as long as I’m only buying absolute bargains. The rule is that if it’s not under £10, it’s not going in my basket.



Fancy joining me? I’ve browsed the whole site, and can’t believe how many bargains I’ve found.

Spruce up your space with this gorgeous rug

Amazon

Spruce up your space with this gorgeous rug

I'm finding it hard to believe this colourful striped rug costs less than eight Great British pounds but here we are.

£7.99 from Amazon

This hyaluronic acid serum is one of the most affordable out there

Amazon

This hyaluronic acid serum is one of the most affordable out there

This is hands down the most effective hyaluronic acid serum I've used. It provides an extra layer of hydration under moisturisers, making your skin look dewy, NOT greasy.

£6.99 from Amazon

Dine in style thanks to this gorgeous gold-tone cutlery set

Amazon

Dine in style thanks to this gorgeous gold-tone cutlery set

Cutlery — but make it gold. Bring some glitz and glamour to dinner with this stylish set.

£9.99 from Amazon

This bestselling foundation is affordable and fabulous

amazon.co.uk

This bestselling foundation is affordable and fabulous

My colleague Amy has been loving The Ordinary's glow-inducing Serum foundation, and I added it to my own basket as soon as I heard her rave review (and saw its under-a-tenner price!).

£6.40 from Amazon

These four handmade leather bookmarks are both practical and cute

Amazon

These four handmade leather bookmarks are both practical and cute

If you always have more than one book on the go at any given time then you'll appreciate these handmade leather heart bookmarks.

Story continues

£6.99 from Amazon

This planter is just so much cuter than your typical plain pot

Amazon

This planter is just so much cuter than your typical plain pot

This mini terracotta planter is everything your plant baby ever wanted in a home.

£8.29 from Amazon

Niacinamide serum has been a worthwhile addition to my skincare regime

Amazon

Niacinamide serum has been a worthwhile addition to my skincare regime

This niacinamide serum targets breakouts and helps to minimise the appearance of large pores.

£6 from Amazon

This decorative tray looks so much more expensive than it actually is

Amazon

This decorative tray looks so much more expensive than it actually is

I'd believe you if you told me this round decorative tray was five times its actual price! Plus, it's available in three different colours.

£8.99 from Amazon

This cream has really helped tame my split ends

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

This cream has really helped tame my split ends

I don't know about you, but flitting between cold weather outside and central heating indoors always makes my split ends act up. Luckily this No Haircut cream really lives up to its name! It keeps my lengths looking full and healthy for ages and even offers heat protection.

£3.62 from Amazon

You literally can't go wrong with a good candle

Amazon

You literally can't go wrong with a good candle

This large amber and rose scented candle will make another excellent addition to your pamper sesh.

£8.36 from Amazon

Up your manicure game with this amazingly durable top coat

Amazon

Up your manicure game with this amazingly durable top coat

My secret weapon for keeping my nails strong and manicures looking great throughout the unforgiving winter is this Seche Vite Fast Dry top coat. It prevents my mani (and the nails underneath) from chipping for at least two weeks at a time.

£4.95 from Amazon

This Bob Ross paint by numbers kit is so soothing to complete

Mariah Jean-Babtiste / Via BuzzFeed

This Bob Ross paint by numbers kit is so soothing to complete

An absolute bargain, the kit includes three canvases, an easel, paints, instructions, and a paint brush.

£5.99 from Amazon

This serum is great for aging skin

Amazon

This serum is great for aging skin

This Q10 antioxidant serum protects and hydrates the skin and targets signs of ageing.

£6.49 from Amazon

Give your brows a revamp with this affordable dye

Amazon

Give your brows a revamp with this affordable dye

This easy-to-use eyebrow dye kit will save you LOADS of money in the long run (especially considering it's just over a fiver!).

£5.10 from Amazon

These four wooden-handled cheese knives are almost unreasonably cute

Amazon

These four wooden-handled cheese knives are almost unreasonably cute

There are four different colours to choose from, but I love this beige set.

£7.99 from Amazon

Swap your sticky hand sanitiser gel with this fine antibacterial spray from Sanctuary

Amazon

Swap your sticky hand sanitiser gel with this fine antibacterial spray from Sanctuary

It dries pretty much instantly, so you won't have to spend ages doing the hand flap dance (you know the one I'm on about).

£3.75 from Amazon

This hand cream gift set has absolutely no right looking so downright adorable

Amazon

This hand cream gift set has absolutely no right looking so downright adorable

You get three creams in the pack, and they've all got a delicious neroli and lime scent.

£5.28 from Amazon

Up your shower game with these steamers

Amazon

Up your shower game with these steamers

These handmade aromatherapy shower steamers basically work like bath bombs for people who don't have a tub. Plus, you get six in a pack.

£5.69 from Amazon

This famous caffeine eye cream supposedly works wonders

Amazon

This famous caffeine eye cream supposedly works wonders

I'm patiently waiting to finish my current eye cream so I can try out this cult-status Caffeine eye cream for myself!

£9.89 from Amazon

Boast a bold lip with these liqui

Amazon

Boast a bold lip with these liqui

These six matte liquid lipsticks come in a variety of wearable shades and are just over a quid each!

£6.58 from Amazon

I love the chic marble design of this affordable notebook.

Amazon

I love the chic marble design of this affordable notebook.

I'm always in need of new notebooks, and I love the design of this one.

£8.99 from Amazon

Just imagine your fave small decorative pieces sitting in their new home (AKA this adorable shelving system). It comes in plain wood so you can decorate it how you like!

Amazon

Just imagine your fave small decorative pieces sitting in their new home (AKA this adorable shelving system). It comes in plain wood so you can decorate it how you like!

I'm desperate to get this shelving unit and decorate it however I fancy. You'll need to buy marker pens or acrylic paint separately to decorate, but it'll be a really fun project to do on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

£3.99 from Amazon

This bestselling Maybelline concealer comes in 18 gorgeous shades

Amazon

This bestselling Maybelline concealer comes in 18 gorgeous shades

With a 4.5-star rating from over 43,000 reviews, this pigmented-yet-lightweight Maybelline concealer is worth checking out!

£5.51 from Amazon

This jade roller and gua sha set will help your skin feel tighter and more ~glowy~.

Amazon

This jade roller and gua sha set will help your skin feel tighter and more ~glowy~.

I swear by my jade roller and gua sha, and use them almost every morning after doing my skincare to give my face a plump yet firm look and feel.

£6.99 from Amazon

I couldn't put this hilariously sharp book down throughout my holiday

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

I couldn't put this hilariously sharp book down throughout my holiday

This book is the perfect beach read if you're off for some winter sun AND it's well under a fiver!

£4.50 from Amazon

Feel luxurious for less with this face mask

Amazon

Feel luxurious for less with this face mask

This Seoulista Wonderberry sheet mask is packed full of ultra nourishing ingredients.

£7.99 from Amazon

Treat yourself to this huge box of Fererro Rocher chocolates

Amazon

Treat yourself to this huge box of Fererro Rocher chocolates

There's no one who deserves these sixteen delicious truffles more than you!

£4 from Amazon

More HuffPost Shopping