Fancy An Affordable Treat? These 27 Bestselling Amazon Products All Cost Under £10
Nab yourself a little treat — without blowing your budget!
A time where I’m typically still financially recovering from Christmas, while also trying to put some money aside for summer plans and holidays, I always try to make February and March relatively frugal months.
Don’t get me wrong — treating myself is my favourite form of self care, so I’ve made peace with still doing the odd Amazon order, as long as I’m only buying absolute bargains. The rule is that if it’s not under £10, it’s not going in my basket.
Fancy joining me? I’ve browsed the whole site, and can’t believe how many bargains I’ve found.
Spruce up your space with this gorgeous rug
I'm finding it hard to believe this colourful striped rug costs less than eight Great British pounds but here we are.
This hyaluronic acid serum is one of the most affordable out there
This is hands down the most effective hyaluronic acid serum I've used. It provides an extra layer of hydration under moisturisers, making your skin look dewy, NOT greasy.
Dine in style thanks to this gorgeous gold-tone cutlery set
Cutlery — but make it gold. Bring some glitz and glamour to dinner with this stylish set.
This bestselling foundation is affordable and fabulous
My colleague Amy has been loving The Ordinary's glow-inducing Serum foundation, and I added it to my own basket as soon as I heard her rave review (and saw its under-a-tenner price!).
These four handmade leather bookmarks are both practical and cute
If you always have more than one book on the go at any given time then you'll appreciate these handmade leather heart bookmarks.
This planter is just so much cuter than your typical plain pot
This mini terracotta planter is everything your plant baby ever wanted in a home.
Niacinamide serum has been a worthwhile addition to my skincare regime
This niacinamide serum targets breakouts and helps to minimise the appearance of large pores.
This decorative tray looks so much more expensive than it actually is
I'd believe you if you told me this round decorative tray was five times its actual price! Plus, it's available in three different colours.
This cream has really helped tame my split ends
I don't know about you, but flitting between cold weather outside and central heating indoors always makes my split ends act up. Luckily this No Haircut cream really lives up to its name! It keeps my lengths looking full and healthy for ages and even offers heat protection.
You literally can't go wrong with a good candle
This large amber and rose scented candle will make another excellent addition to your pamper sesh.
Up your manicure game with this amazingly durable top coat
My secret weapon for keeping my nails strong and manicures looking great throughout the unforgiving winter is this Seche Vite Fast Dry top coat. It prevents my mani (and the nails underneath) from chipping for at least two weeks at a time.
This Bob Ross paint by numbers kit is so soothing to complete
An absolute bargain, the kit includes three canvases, an easel, paints, instructions, and a paint brush.
This serum is great for aging skin
This Q10 antioxidant serum protects and hydrates the skin and targets signs of ageing.
Give your brows a revamp with this affordable dye
This easy-to-use eyebrow dye kit will save you LOADS of money in the long run (especially considering it's just over a fiver!).
These four wooden-handled cheese knives are almost unreasonably cute
There are four different colours to choose from, but I love this beige set.
Swap your sticky hand sanitiser gel with this fine antibacterial spray from Sanctuary
It dries pretty much instantly, so you won't have to spend ages doing the hand flap dance (you know the one I'm on about).
This hand cream gift set has absolutely no right looking so downright adorable
You get three creams in the pack, and they've all got a delicious neroli and lime scent.
Up your shower game with these steamers
These handmade aromatherapy shower steamers basically work like bath bombs for people who don't have a tub. Plus, you get six in a pack.
This famous caffeine eye cream supposedly works wonders
I'm patiently waiting to finish my current eye cream so I can try out this cult-status Caffeine eye cream for myself!
Boast a bold lip with these liqui
These six matte liquid lipsticks come in a variety of wearable shades and are just over a quid each!
I love the chic marble design of this affordable notebook.
I'm always in need of new notebooks, and I love the design of this one.
Just imagine your fave small decorative pieces sitting in their new home (AKA this adorable shelving system). It comes in plain wood so you can decorate it how you like!
I'm desperate to get this shelving unit and decorate it however I fancy. You'll need to buy marker pens or acrylic paint separately to decorate, but it'll be a really fun project to do on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
This bestselling Maybelline concealer comes in 18 gorgeous shades
With a 4.5-star rating from over 43,000 reviews, this pigmented-yet-lightweight Maybelline concealer is worth checking out!
This jade roller and gua sha set will help your skin feel tighter and more ~glowy~.
I swear by my jade roller and gua sha, and use them almost every morning after doing my skincare to give my face a plump yet firm look and feel.
I couldn't put this hilariously sharp book down throughout my holiday
This book is the perfect beach read if you're off for some winter sun AND it's well under a fiver!
Feel luxurious for less with this face mask
This Seoulista Wonderberry sheet mask is packed full of ultra nourishing ingredients.
Treat yourself to this huge box of Fererro Rocher chocolates
There's no one who deserves these sixteen delicious truffles more than you!