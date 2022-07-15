Can a fanatical forager convert fine dining snob William Sitwell?

'I’m trepidatious to say the least: her idea of lunch is rather different than mine' - Cro & Kow

I’m in a woodland a few miles outside Edinburgh; Almondell and Calderwood Country Park. It’s a beautiful sunny morning. Down the bank from where I’m standing is the River Almond. In front of me is a mature European lime, the lower parts of which are shrouded by a new growth of young leaves. There’s a rustle and through the leaves emerges a woman in her late 50s. In one hand she holds a knife and a canvas bag, in the other she brandishes some leaves.

‘These are still lovely and tender,’ she says. ‘I’ll add them to the salad.’

After a very early morning flight from Bristol I’m peckish and could murder a cup of coffee. So we’ve stopped off to get some ingredients for lunch en route to where I’ll be staying for the next couple of days in West Lothian. But you’ll have noted I’m not at Tesco or in a service station. The woman I’m with, Monica Wilde, or ‘Mo’, does things rather differently. While others write lists and comb supermarket aisles for groceries, Mo stalks fields, forests and hedgerows, the banks of rivers and the shores of the sea.

Mo is a forager in the truest sense of the word. She doesn’t just plunder bushes for blackberries to fill her crumbles or, like the trendiest chef, steam some sea purslane to accompany salmon. The wild plants, vegetables and flowers that grow around us are the mainstay of her diet.

She recently completed a seemingly impossible challenge: to spend an entire year living on nothing but wild and foraged food, most of it sourced from the vicinity of her eco-house, near the village of Avonbridge. Making just one allowance for olive oil, she vowed to endure 12 months without buying any item of food or drink. Now with a book just published that is a diary of that journey – what she calls her ‘rebellious hunger strike’ – and a treatise on her approach to the modern world, she has invited me to stay with her for a couple of days.

Mo Wilde and William Sitwell at the forager's home - Cro & Kow

I’m a restaurant critic, a purveyor of the tasting menu, not unusually our home fridge bulges with food imported from around the world, from Parma ham to feta cheese, avocados to olives. While I’m pretty healthy – I eat plenty of salad and veg and pulses – my diet is coloured with sausages, croissants, Grape-Nuts and pistachios. I relish good, strong coffee brewed from the capsules of our Nespresso machine, I delight in a glass of white wine. I like dark chocolate Hobnobs.

Story continues

As I follow Mo through the park, climbing over logs and brushing aside leaves, as she places items into her canvas bag, I’m trepidatious to say the least: her idea of lunch is rather different than mine.

In the ensuing 20 minutes, bits of green that I would dismiss as weeds are picked and popped into her bag. My mind is flooded with a masterclass in hedge garlic, wild angelica, pignuts, rosebay willowherb, sweet cicely, glistening inkcap, common vetch, pink purslane, common hogweed and alchemilla.

When she picks small, young leaves of ground elder I feel a pang of guilt: when my mother spotted some of this in our garden in Somerset, she warned that it would spread and take over, so I poured neat glyphosate over it, which did the trick, eradicating the lot. Now, thanks to the expertise of Mo, I realise I not only threatened the delicate balance of the earth’s ecosystem, I missed out on lunch.

Before each leaf, stalk and seed goes into the bag, Mo gives me a taste and short tutorial. Sweet woodruff is somewhere between vanilla and a tonka bean, the seeds of common hogweed manifest in my mouth like the scent of an intense, rich curry, and thistle – she removes the sharp, prickly leaves, peels the stem and gives me a nibble – tastes slightly of globe artichoke.

She points to some dried fungi on a log, known as turkey tail (‘it’s an anti-cancer drug in the US’), and as for that alchemilla, also known as lady’s mantle, when brewed it has the flavour of green tea. ‘Women in the Middle Ages applied it on their wedding night,’ explains Mo, ‘as it can tighten up the vagina and firm up your tits.’

‘Right,’ I say, attempting to take this all in, as the wool of ignorance I originally had is pulled from my eyes. Horribly uninformed when it comes to plants and flowers – I wouldn’t know a primrose from a violet – I do spot what I’m fairly certain is an old daffodil.

‘Dreadful things,’ she mutters. ‘You can’t eat them, they’re of no use to bees, have no medicinal value and are poisonous.’ ‘Yes, but they’re quite nice to look at, no?’ I say, sounding a little pathetic as I enter this netherworld of free food. I wonder how this park would cope if the good people of West Lothian abandoned Sainsbury’s and Deliveroo in favour of the bountiful freebies of Mother Nature.

‘If everyone foraged, there would be more than enough purslane, nettles, dandelions and hogweed,’ Mo reassures me as we get into her white van and head to see her friend who has more provisions, in the form of venison.

Her decision to go wild stemmed from a long interest in foraging and her years of studying to be a herbalist (as well as running foraging courses, she lectures in herbal medicine and is a specialist in treating Lyme disease at a local clinic). As the coronavirus lockdown set in she had vainly hoped that the nation might reflect on ‘our destructive behaviour towards the planet’, but as another Black Friday loomed in November 2020 and she realised consumer excess was very much alive and kicking, she made a resolution.

Hogweed quiche was not to our critic's taste - Cro & Kow

‘Eating only wild food for a year might sound completely crazy,’ she writes in her new book, The Wilderness Cure, ‘but we are living in an unprecedented time… My instincts tell me that the cure for our disconnect with the earth is through complete immersion in nature. So I have vowed to give up buying food and eat only what I can forage here in central Scotland starting today.’

She believes that ‘wild food nourishes your very soul’. And she writes that ‘foraging is the epigenetic Post-it note on our genes that we all share’.

There were personal reasons for her experiment too. Beforehand she was, she writes, wired and tired. She spent too long at her desk, and had unhealthy habits (tucking into cheese and biscuits in the evenings) and an ‘all-too-frequent’ glass of wine or two.

Weight loss was never the goal but by the end of the year, she had lost 31kg (putting her weight in the ‘healthy’ BMI range) and tests found that her gut had become a ‘super responder’ (with bacteria species and levels rising and falling in way that usually only happens when taking probiotics).

It wasn’t always easy – along the way there were blood sugar dips, February blues, a bleak-sounding Christmas when she foraged lunch from a local dump, scaling mountains of manure in pursuit of a particular leaf – but by the end of the year she felt ‘brighter, lighter, full of energy and renewed’.

Probe more deeply, however, and her radical experiment could also be seen as a reaction to her background. An intensely bright daughter of a barrister stationed in Kenya, she was sent to a Sussex boarding school aged nine. By the age of 16 she was renting a room on her own in a house near Oxford and commuting to school.

'The picking is hard work. I begin to feel tired, slightly grumpy' - Cro & Kow

Art college and theatre design followed. Between Africa and the Cotswolds, she’s always had an affinity with Mother Nature, and a love of early mornings, fascinated equally by the idea of cooking insects and picking herbs for infusions.

Finding herself a single mother of three in Edinburgh by the mid 1990s, her hobby of cooking the likes of foraged mussels and sea lettuce with the kids on hot rocks by the sea developed her interest, and she began to teach foraging and devise weekend programmes. ‘It just grew from there and I’ve never looked back.’

Our next stop is Falkirk and the terraced house of her friend, Bob. He takes us to the shed at the back of his house, adjacent to his ferret hutch where, digging into his large chiller and chest freezer, he unloads on to us some rabbit, squirrel and a recently shot young deer.

We take the booty home. Her timber-clad house, with polished concrete floor, stacks of insulation and no central heating, is surrounded by decking filled with barrels of beer and elderflower wine. She and a friend built it in 2010 – a feat that took three years – and now she lives there with her two flatmates.

The kitchen is a feast of shelving, covered with pots, potions and jars of pickles, preserves and powders, all meticulously labelled: pickled plantain buds, milkcap chutney, gorse vodka, acorn flour, porcini powder, rowan jelly.

Mo pours me a cup of her house infusion, made from garden plants and herbs. ‘We don’t ever really get sick,’ she says. ‘I put it down to that tea.’ She also squirts a nasal spray of the seaweed carrageenan twice a day to ward off coronavirus, her version of the second vax and booster jab. I mention this to a GP friend who tells me, ‘There is evidence that the spray can prevent replication, but I would strongly advise to have the vaccine as well, and not just use this spray instead of the vaccine.’

Wilde believes 'wild food nourishes your very soul' - Cro & Kow

She then cooks us lunch of an omelette of wild garlic and ‘chicken of the woods’ (a mushroom whose flesh looks weirdly like that of a chicken), with mushroom ketchup and a salad of this morning’s leaves dressed with the oils of her pickles. While there’s an over-riding bitterness that feels unnatural to my palate, a flavour of the earth, perhaps, it’s surprisingly good given its provenance and (lack of) cost.

After lunch I meet her flatmate Matthew, 59, a botanical surveyor and expert on mushrooms, who joined her year-long wild dive. Having hung the carcass of the deer on a hook outside, he hands me a flint knife he fashioned himself and I set about skinning the beast and – finally allowed the luxury of a knife – chop its head off.

Mo brings me a cup of tea: rosebay willowherb with a dash of hazelnut milk. ‘Would you like anything else?’ she asks kindly. ‘I’d love a Hobnob,’ I reply. Twenty minutes later she returns bearing freshly baked cakes, fashioned from nuts and the syrup of some tree or other… I eat a couple, but it doesn’t quite sate my craving.

Early evening and Matthew takes me into the garden to forage for salad for dinner. I notice the deer skin and head still on the decking, flies buzzing around it.

Back at the house, dying for a glass of white Burgundy, I’m given a cooling sip of homemade elderflower wine, a brew made by Mo’s other flatmate, Geza, 44, a software programmer from Hungary. We dine on medallions of venison (the one I skinned) with hawthorn gravy and a pretty but bitter pile of those leaves dressed in the pickle oil of Alexanders (a member of the carrot family Apiaceae) and crab-apple vinegar, with steamed orache (a kind of earthy spinach).

After dinner, as we sip various meads of rhubarb and crab apple, Matthew and Mo talk of trees and mushrooms, of how the world is connected by a vast network of microbial organisms, how trees talk, can count, can care for saplings, and how modernity can – think the nearby Grangemouth oil port – create ‘black holes’ that disconnect these natural pathways.

'Plants can smell, taste, hear and react to touch. They can do simple maths and have a simple memory,' says Wilde - Cro & Kow

We talk (well, they talk) of how the Romans slaughtered the druids and disconnected us from our indigenous ancestral past, of how a whole generation today is suffering from eco-grief, how some species of plants, or fungi, are more animal-like than plants and how among fungi there are some 36,000 genders…

Before bed, they show me a huge half of a dried reishi mushroom. ‘So what does this do, Matthew?’ I ask. ‘It cures cancer,’ he replies, matter-of-factly. Mo gives me a teaspoonful for ‘peace’. A gentle feeling of euphoria rises within me and I go to bed, sleeping soundly ’til morning.

We’re up early and, after a breakfast of dried and vaguely unpleasant acorn and chestnut pancakes with a dusty cup of birch wood tea, we drive to the east coast, to Tyninghame.

‘When you forage time slows down,’ explains Mo, ‘your sensory gate opens up, it changes your emotional state, you become engrossed, childlike, in the moment.’ As we reach the sea she points out more plants and something on the ground called sea sandwort, beloved, apparently, of Nordic chefs. Next she points out a crop of foxgloves: ‘They’re poisonous.’ ‘Noted,’ I reply, adding, ‘not that it’s ever occurred to me to eat a foxglove.’

The tide is out. ‘Welcome to my larder,’ says Mo, who gives me a lesson in seaweed; its astonishing nutritional content, uses and varieties. ‘It’s not surprising,’ she says, ‘as it comes from the sea, that primordial soup, from which come the building blocks of all life on earth. Seaweed is nature’s ultimate multivitamin.’

‘There is a lot of intelligence in the universe,’ she goes on. ‘Plants can smell, taste, hear and react to touch. They can do simple maths and have a simple memory.’

Sitwell and Wilde scout for samphire - Cro & Kow

Next stop is a nearby estuary, to pick samphire, with which I’m rather more familiar. The picking is hard work. I begin to feel tired, slightly grumpy.

Back at home, Matthew has been busy cooking lunch. I’m weary with hunger and face a table laden with water-mint soup, which tastes like a simmering of mown grass clippings, and an unpalatable quiche of hogweed in acorn pastry. I’m starving, but I just can’t face it. Or the idea of another afternoon of dandelion-hunting and a night of blanched vetch, washed down with gorse vodka.

I flee for an earlier flight and in the airport race to the first hideous-looking eatery for a cup of coffee, a bar of chocolate and some nachos. Early next morning, back in Somerset, I take our dog for a walk through the nearby woods. I look, as I’ve never done before, at all the plants around us, spot some new green-leafed friends and wish that Mo and Matthew were here to talk me through it all.

Then it’s back home for a bowl of Shreddies, a croissant and a Nespresso. Someone needs to save the world, but I don’t quite have the stomach for it…

Foraging for dummies

Six simple things you can spot in your local park, riverside or beach

By Mo Wilde

Nettles are a superfood full of essential vitamins, iron, calcium and silica. The tops (around 12 leaves) can be steamed in the spring and served with creme fraiche, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. (Urtica dioica)

Chickweed is the forager's lettuce. It has a neutral flavour eaten raw in salads and blends well with some of the spicier and more garlicky wild greens. (Stellaria media)

Dandelion leaves are the forager's rocket. Slightly bitter, steamed until wilted or eaten raw in salads. The roots are excellent roasted with parmesan, black pepper and a drizzle of honey. (Taraxacum officinale)

Ground elder baby leaves taste like a cross between celery and parsley. Use big handfuls - finely chopped - in a tabbouleh or a frittata or in any dish that calls for parsley. (Aegopodium podagraria)

Annual sea-blite, if you visit an estuary, is closely related to marsh samphire and just as delicious raw or steamed. Its advantage is that its season begins a month before samphire. (Suaeda maritima)

Rosebay willowherb aka fireweed has delicious tender shoots in the spring that taste somewhere between asparagus and okra. The fermented leaves make an alternative to Earl Grey, or Assam with a little smoke. (Chamerion angustifolium)

The Wilderness Cure: Ancient Wisdom in a Modern World, by Mo Wilde, is out now (Simon & Schuster, £16.99); order a copy at books.telegraph.co.uk