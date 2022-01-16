Are you a fan of the winter weather? Round 2, including snow, could hit SC this week

No snow was recorded in Columbia this weekend, but there’s a chance Midlands residents could see the white stuff soon.

Another winter storm is in the forecast for the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is the possibility of snow showers for next weekend,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Rohrbach told The State on Sunday.

Possible snowfall could begin as early as Friday, when there is a 40% chance of snow, according to the current forecast.

Rohrbach said another winter storm might be delayed and actually hit the Midlands over the weekend. That means snow wouldn’t be seen until Saturday or Sunday — if at all.

Jason Belanger, of Duncan, S.C., measures six inches of snow on a table in his yard on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 as a winter storm brought snow and ice to the state.

Like this weekend’s winter weather, the upcoming storm also could take the form of rain, freezing rain or sleet, Rohrbach said. Or it could be a wintry mix of all of the effects, including snow.

“The chance of some precipitation is high,” Rohrbach said. “It could be snow, or we could see other precipitation mixed in like we saw today.”

Predicting the potential amount of snow, or where it might fall, is not as clear.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast that far out, and more analysis should let meteorologists know by Wednesday or Thursday if there will be snow falling in the Midlands — and where.

So if there’s any snow, a dusting, or enough to accumulate on the ground is still to be determined. None was recorded at Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Saturday night or Sunday, according to Rohrbach.

If there is snow, it would mark the first time since Jan. 6, 2017, that the white stuff fell on Columbia. About a tenth of an inch was recorded five years ago, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be favorable for snow. Beginning Friday, the high is predicted to be 37 degrees, with a possible low of 23 overnight, the forecast shows. It won’t be much warmer Saturday, Sunday or Monday, when the potential high is 39 degrees, while thermometers could dip into the teens during that stretch, according to the forecast.