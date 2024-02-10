Fan suffers non-life threatening injuries after fall at WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole

A woman suffered non-life threatening Friday during the second round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after falling from the grandstands on the par-3 16th hole.

The PGA Tour released a statement after play concluded Friday night about the incident, which Golf Channel’s Kira Dixon shared following tournament coverage.

Tournament organizers didn’t give a specific location where the incident occurred at the 16th hole.

Fans watch from the stands on the 16th hole during the 2024 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

“Today at the WM Phoenix Open, a fan sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a fall at the 16th hole,” the statement read. “Scottsdale fire and bike team paramedics reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation.

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA Tour to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations.

“We will provide additional details if or when appropriate our of respect for medical privacy.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman injured after fall at Phoenix Open's 16th hole