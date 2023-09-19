Fan starts GoFundMe campaign for Elliot Lake Vikings

A fan of the Elliot Lake Vikings has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the hockey team with travel expenses after the community’s arena closed.

“I feel this is a time for us to band together and show that we are not going down without a fight for our community and the hockey community,” wrote campaign organizer Steffani Watson on the GoFundMe page.

Elliot Lake acting Mayor Andrew Wannan announced the arena’s closure on Sept. 12 following an inspection of the facility’s wood components the previous day.

The arena was originally due for an inspection in 2024 but city staff moved up the date up as the facility had closed three times last winter due to water ingress and staff was concerned that the leaks may have impacted the wood structure.

An inspection by Wood Research and Development (WRD) recommended a more extensive examination of the arena’s wood structure. As a result, the city has asked the consultants to come up with a plan for further investigation and the acting mayor expects more details to be unveiled in coming weeks. In the meantime, he said, the arena will close.

“What we know right now is that it isn’t safe to continue using the arena for the time being,” Wannan said, adding he realizes the closure could negatively impact the remainder of the hockey and skating seasons, and that updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The GoFundMe campaign organizer wants to raise $30,000 for the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team, formerly known as the Red Wings.

“We need to remember this is a hometown man who bought the hometown team, with dreams of bringing back the community spirit,” she wrote on the campaign page.

Jef Jarmovich purchased the team, along with his mother Sue Jarmovich over the summer, and renamed it the Elliot Lake Vikings.

The funds will help the team travel to practices and games that will have to be relocated to outside communities. Watson said the cost of relocating a home game to Blind River’s arena, for example, is estimated at a minimum of $2,000 for transportation, food, ice rental, referees and additional associated costs.

Relocation costs will range, depending on where the practices and games are held. She said the campaign goal is to raise additional funds to offer transportation to home fans who are unable to travel to these out-of-town games.

She said funds will pay for a bus rental to transport fans to the relocated home game, for minimal cost to them, or free, depending on how much is raised.

“For those of you who are from Elliot Lake, I am sure it goes without saying that we are a very close-knit community, who gathers around each other when in need,” said Watson, on the GoFundMe campaign page. “Our community is also known for the shared love of the cold winter months, and our majority of time being spent at our Centennial Arena. As a hockey fan myself, this is a true loss to our community and for our Vikings team.”

To donate, go to gofund.me/51f04a08.

- with files from the Elliot Lake Standard.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star