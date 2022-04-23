Fan poll: Should Dallas Mavericks play Luka Doncic in Game 4 with 2-1 lead vs. Utah Jazz?

Will Luka Doncic play in Game 4 Saturday afternoon against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City?

We still don’t know. We’ll likely know several hours before the 3:30 p.m. tip-off. The game will air on both Bally Sports Southwest for those who have it, and on TNT.

The looming question, however, is should Doncic play in Game 4? The Mavs took a 2-1 series lead with a dominating win in Salt Lake City on Thursday, still without their superstar guard, who has been sideline with a calf strain since the last game of the regular season.

What do you think? Vote in the Star-Telegram poll:

Doncic last played April 10. With a series lead, perhaps the Mavs will elect to keep him out another game, especially if he’s still dealing with significant pain in the calf. Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday at American Airlines Center. Maybe Mavs brass would prefer to have Doncic return to action after two full weeks of rest and rehab on the calf. And maybe they like the idea of having Doncic make his return to the court on a friendly floor?

The flip side of the debate says if he’s healthy enough to play, he plays. He’s one of the beat basketball players in the world. Your team is better (light years better) with him on the floor. And if he can’t injure his calf worse (or overcompensate and injure another part of his body), why not put him out there even if he’s only at 85%?

Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) are both questionable for Game 4 in Utah.



Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 22, 2022