Fan’s Mood Swing At Rahane’s Wicket in WTC Final Goes Viral

Indians fans have gone through a mixed bag of emotions during the course of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. An amusing video broadcast live on the final day showing the stark contrast in the expressions of a bunch of passionate Indian fans has gone viral on social media.



Once Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara departed to Kyle Jamieson, all hopes were pinned on Ajinkya Rahane to steady India’s ship. His stay, however, was short-lived after the batsman tickled one of Trent Boult’s deliveries to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Rahane’s exit was best summed up by a fan whose dumbfounded reaction captured the moment perfectly. He went from pumping his fists to the camera when Rahane was shaping up to face the ball to a look of absolute dejection in a matter of few seconds as the senior pro fell to a soft dismissal.

this had me in splits pic.twitter.com/utOj7zmuQV — A (@kyaaboltitu) June 23, 2021

In the hilarious clip making the rounds online, the left frame of the clip showed Rahane batting while the other frame displayed cheerful Indian fans showing their love for the game into the camera lens. As the video progressed, Rahane was outdone by Boult. Realising what had unfolded on the pitch whilst they were still very much in the camera frame, the energy of the fans dropped from fever pitch to nill.

The funny incident may remind cricket fans of the 2019 ICC World Cup when a disappointed Pakistani fan kicked up a storm on the Internet with his priceless expressions.

