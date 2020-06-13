Fan invades pitch at Mallorca match without spectators

BARCELONA, Spain — At a Spanish league match in which spectators were banned, a man ran on to the pitch and briefly delayed Mallorca vs. Barcelona on Saturday.

Televised images showed the man walk on to the field and take a photo of himself with his mobile phone a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

It is unclear if the young man, who was wearing an Argentina soccer shirt, the national team led by Lionel Messi, approached other players before he was escorted off by security.

Second-half play quickly resumed at San Moix Stadium. Barcelona won 4-0.

Spectators are barred from the matches in line with health measures to reduce the risks of transmitting the COVID-19 virus.

La Liga restarted on Thursday after a three-month hiatus.

