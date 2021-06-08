This Fan-Favorite Nursing Sleep Bra Feels Like You're Wearing Absolutely Nothing

Women's Nursing 2pk Pull Over Seamless Sleep Bra

target.com

When it's time for bed, the last thing anyone wants to think about is sleeping in a bra. Yet, for nursing moms, that's usually the reality, thanks to overnight feedings. While handling your mom duties obviously comes first, you shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort. The Auden Nursing Sleep Bra from Target is designed to keep you comfortable during those late-night feeding sessions and as you catch up on your own Zzzs.

For starters, the sleep bra is size-inclusive: It is available in sizes XS to 3X, so all mamas can enjoy its comfort and buttery material. The bra is also made of nylon, so it's breathable and doesn't dig into your body as you move around and sleep. There are no hooks or clasps, which makes it easy to give your baby access. And you don't have to worry about any padding, because the cups overlap across the front to provide comfortable support on their own. However, if you prefer to use nursing pads on your own, the material stretches enough to place them comfortably inside. Either way, the bra is designed to help prevent leaks.

One of the best things about the bra is that you get two with your purchase. The two-pack is available in different color combinations including black and light pink or off-white and mauve. Plus, a pack of two will only set you back $20, making the duo more affordable than many nursing sleep bras on the market.

Women's Nursing 2pk Pull Over Seamless Sleep Bra

target.com

To buy: $20; amazon.com

Not all customers wait until after their babies are born to start wearing these. "These are absolutely awesome bras if you're looking for something really comfy to sleep in during pregnancy and for nursing after! I bought a size up to be safe, as I haven't had my baby yet, and they're perfect," one shared.

However, shoppers advise to size up for the utmost comfort. "They're incredibly comfortable and nobody warns you that you'll never want to go back to regular bras again after nursing bras. I recommend going up a size from what you're thinking. These are stretchy, but the comfort is better when sized up, especially around the chest band," said another.

You can get this cozy and affordable bra two-pack for $20 at Target right now.