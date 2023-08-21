Fan ejected from high school game circled stadium with 5 guns in car, Florida cops say

A fan booted from a Florida high school football game was later found circling the stadium’s parking lot with 5 guns in his car, according to the Orlando Police Department.

It happened Friday, Aug. 18, during the Legacy Classic at Camping World Stadium, police said in a news release.

“OPD Task Force officers ... observed a male who had been removed from the game enter a vehicle in the parking lot. They observed the vehicle circling the area several times as if they were looking for someone,” police said.

“A traffic stop was conducted and six male occupants were inside the vehicle. Probable cause was established to search the car and five handguns were recovered. Three of the firearms were listed as stolen and one was a ‘ghost gun’ which means a gun with no serial number.”

McClatchy News has reached out to police officials for details on ages of the car’s six occupants and whether they had ties to the schools involved in the Legacy Classic.

The Jones High School Tigers were playing against Tampa’s Jesuit High School in the stadium, which is three-tenths of a mile north of Jones High School.

Task Force officers were patrolling the area “to help to ensure the safety of the students and parents,” officials said.

