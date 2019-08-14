Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game

A Fresno man has died after collapsing at a Fresno Grizzlies game while competing in a taco-eating contest, according to the Fresno Bee.

Dana Hutchings, 41, reportedly collapsed while participating in the event. Officials say the man began choking on his food during the contest, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died on arrival. Fans at the game said medical technicians attempted the Heimlich maneuver and gave Hutchings CPR before paramedics arrived.

The hospital has not determined Hutchings’ cause of death yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Fresno Bee.

The Grizzlies extended their “heartfelt prayers and condolences” to Hutchings in a statement.

"We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away. The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

The Grizzlies — a minor-league affiliate of the Washington Nationals — introduced alternate Fresno Tacos jerseys a few years ago. The team wears the Tacos jerseys during every Tuesday home game.

Hutchings was participating in the taco-eating contest in anticipation of Fresno’s annual “Taco Truck Throwdown” event, which is scheduled to take place Saturday. The Grizzlies told Deadspin the event will continue as planned.

A man died after participating in a taco-eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game. (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

