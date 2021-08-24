Fan arrested as part of investigation into Nice-Marseille football match brawl

A man suspected of attacking a player during a brawl at Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille has been arrested, as the two teams are summoned to a disciplinary hearing.

Local police said that a 28-year-old man suspected of attacking a Marseille player was arrested and taken into custody on Monday evening.

The man was presumably a fan of the home team, according to the Nice prosecutor, which has opened several investigations, notably for "throwing projectiles" and "aggravated violence" during the fixture between Nice and Olympique de Marseille.

The brawl, involving players and spectators, occurred after Nice supporters invaded the pitch and confronted Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle that had been aimed at him back into the crowd.

There were also reports of incidents in the VIP box involving the presidents of the two clubs.

On Monday authorities ordered the spectator stand for the Populaire Sud to be closed for four matches. The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department said anti-projectile netting would be erected in front of the, after fans threw objects onto the pitch, which led to incidents that sparked the violence.

The teams, meanwhile, have been summoned to a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday by the French professional league (LFP).

In a statement, the LFP said it "strongly condemned the violence".